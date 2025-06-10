Inaugural Hospice 50/50 draw winner gets nearly $6,000

June 10, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Hospice North Hastings had their inaugural 50/50 draw on June 2 and the big winner of $5,910 was Diane Martin of Bancroft. According to Hospice North Hastings board member Michael Brooks in a June 5 media release, Martin, a retired school teacher and well-known long-time volunteer plans to donate part of the winnings back to Hospice and the North Hastings Hospital Auxiliary.

Brooks told Bancroft This Week that they couldn’t be happier with the inaugural 50/50 draw on June 2.

“Not only did we exceed our expected jackpot by 60 per cent but to have Diane Martin, a very active local community volunteer win the draw is just great news all around,” he says.

Being a 50/50 draw, the other half of the ticket sales revenues go toward funding vital community services offered by Hospice North Hastings including Hospice House, its home visiting program, grief and bereavement counselling and the medical equipment loan cupboard.

The 50/50 draw is monthly so the June game is underway with the big draw occurring on June 30. Brooks says it’s an exciting opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause with a chance to win a fantastic prize.

“The funds raised will help support Hospice North Hastings and grief support programs, ensuring that we continue to provide compassionate care for those in need. Your participation makes a real difference, and we appreciate the ongoing support of our community. The raffle is province wide so please invite your family and friends to participate. The more ticket sales, the bigger the jackpot,” he says.

Tickets are sold in bundles, according to Brooks; five tickets for $10, 12 tickets for $20, 30 tickets for $40 and 50 tickets for $60. Purchasers can use Visa, Mastercard, or American Express, and they’re available online at www.hospicenorthhastings5050.com.

Brooks said they know some people are a little uncomfortable going online to enter a 50/50 draw.

“But it’s so helpful to Hospice having it online because if frees up so many volunteers to do other tasks and we all know how valuable volunteer time is,” he says.

“Caring when there is no curing” is hospice’s philosophy and vision and their aim is to offer comfort and dignity to individuals who are facing the end of life, ensuring that they experience a peaceful and supported journey. They focus on creating a good death, surrounded by family and loved ones. More than just a facility, Hospice is a home where patients and their families feel comforted, cared for and at ease.

Brooks says there is a great need for fundraising, and that while they’re grateful to get funding from Ontario Health for their hospice and grief and bereavement programs, the costs of running their programs are substantial.

“These include expenses for buildings, equipment, utilities, insurance, and more. That’s why we continue to depend on the generosity of our local community, whether through direct donations or purchases from our thrift store, Vintage on Hastings. Your contributions are essential to keeping our services accessible to those who need them most. We encourage everyone, to Support the Cause, Play the Game at HospiceNorthHastings5050.com,” he says.

Brooks also divulged to Bancroft This Week on June 5 that Hospice will be hosting a three-pitch co-ed baseball tournament on Aug. 8 to 10 at the North Hastings Community Centre.

“There will be raffles, a barbecue, and other activities,” he says. “We’re still looking for teams so contact Brenna at Hospice at 613-334-9072 for entry information.”