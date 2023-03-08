Local athlete raising funds to help send team to provincial and national championships

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The snow was flying and people’s spirits were soaring at the Hastings Snowshoe Hustle at Cedar Ridge Camp ...

By Chris Drost The Art Gallery of Bancroft celebrated the resurrection of its annual student show at an evening reception on March 2 for the ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Luke Mellors and Joanne Pozniak from the Wollaston Lake Homeowners and Cottagers Association came before Wollaston council on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Municipality of Hasting Highlands council heard from Dorothy Gerrow, former deputy mayor, at their Feb. 15 meeting. ...

By Nate Smelle The last thing someone battling cancer should have to worry about is whether or not they can make it to their life-saving ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Southern Ontario Ice Climbing Festival came back to the North Hastings area on Feb. 10 to 12. This year they hosted ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore When the temperature dropped down to -32 degrees on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2 the North Hastings Community Trust opened up ...

By Chris Drost What happens when a group of inspired and talented local photographers come together? The results are on view for everyone to enjoy ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre, the Bancroft Lions’ Club ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CARE North Hastings, also known as Community Care North Hastings is an agency with a long history in ...