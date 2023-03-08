Local athlete raising funds to help send team to provincial and national championships

March 7, 2023
By Nate Smelle
In early January 2023, local athlete Brynn Kilpatrick found out she had been selected to play for the Belleville Ravens TLS U-14 girls volleyball team. Since making the team, she has been travelling back and forth from Bancroft to Belleville several times a week for practices and games.
As a result of the teams’ hard work and dedication, Kilpatrick and her teammates recently found out that they had qualified to play in both the provincial and national championships. With the provincials taking place in Toronto, and the nationals in Ottawa, the team is now seeking sponsorships, and fundraising to help cover the costs involved in sending the team to both competitions.
In order to drum up support and raise the $5,000 needed for the team to compete at the provincials and nationals, the Ravens are hosting a tournament at North Hastings High School on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a canteen/barbecue for lunch at the tournament.
The registration fee to participate in the tournament is $200 per team. There will be four competitive teams in one division, and another four teams competing in the recreational division. The first four teams in each division to pay the registration fee will play in the tournament. Each of the teams competing are encouraged to bring empties for a bottle drive, but any local community member can also drop off empties between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 1. Pick up of empties can be arranged as well by calling Brynn’s mother Kendra. For more information, to make a donation, arrange pick up of empties, or to register contact Kendra Kilpatrick at kendra.kilpatrick@gmail.com; or call 613-332-3838. E-transfer or cash are accepted.
Anyone interested in helping out the day of the tournament with running the barbecue/canteen, draws, or as a linesperson or scorekeeper can also contact Kendra.
All money raised will go towards the Belleville Ravens TLS U-14 girls volleyball team to assist with their attendance at provincials on April 20 through April 22 in Toronto; and at the nationals on May 5 to May 7 in Ottawa.