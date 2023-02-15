Maple Leaf Snow Skimmers to host drive-in breakfast and silent auction Feb. 25

February 15, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Maple Leaf Snow Skimmers snowmobile club is going to be hosting a drive-in breakfast and silent auction fundraiser on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Army, Navy, Air Force Club in Maynooth. Steve Lang, the MLSS club president, comments on this upcoming event to Bancroft This Week.

The club is partnering with ANAF, a not-for-profit veterans’ organization, to put on this drive-in breakfast and silent auction fundraiser at the ANAF Club in Maynooth at 55 ANAF Road from 9 a.m. to noon. ANAF volunteers will be offering a full breakfast to attendees, at a cost of $15 per plate. Bids for the silent auction will close at 11:30 a.m., and there will also be secret envelopes available for $10, which contain gift certificates with a minimum value of $10 from many local businesses in the area. While they prefer cash for successful bids, they can also accommodate debit, credit and e-transfers.

The MLSS is a not for profit, volunteer-based club that maintains 300 kilometres of snowmobile trails in the area, extending from Bancroft at the south to Whitney and Madawaska at the north. They are the 2015-2016 Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ Club of the Year, and they operate out of maintenance facility in Lake St. Peter. The club’s volunteers keep busy during the winter season with trail grooming and during the off-season with clearing trees, brushing back the trails, erecting signage, clearing culverts and maintaining bridges along the trail system. For more information, please go to www.facebook.com/mapleleafsnowskimmers/.

According to Lang, the idea to do this event was to get back into fundraising, after COVID-19 precluded the MLSS from engaging in any meaningful fundraising activities over the past two plus years.

“So we’re trying to bring back a little normality to the club, replenish our fundraising accounts, which took quite a hit when you don’t do fundraising [due to the pandemic]. So, in short, we’re back,” he says.

Lang told Bancroft This Week that the response from local businesses who gave to the silent auction has been unbelievable.

“Their generosity has been fabulous. It’s going to be a terrific event,” he says.

Lang says that they’ve already sensed some excitement in the snowmobile community about the Feb. 25 event, and while they’ve been busy procuring silent auction items, they are now actively promoting the drive-in breakfast/silent auction to the wider community.

ANAF’s 18 core kitchen volunteers will be putting on the breakfast, which will be a full breakfast, including eggs, sausages, bacon, home fries, english muffins, coffee and tea.

“They put on a good spread. I know it’ll be good. I’ve never had a bad meal there,” he says.

Lang says that once ANAF breakfast expenses are covered, all proceeds will be going to the club, which he says is very generous on ANAF’s part.

“People can walk in, they can ride in. We have access to the ANAF hub. Snowmobilers can come in. There’s lots of parking at the ANAF. So, people can drive their vehicles in. It doesn’t have to be just for snowmobilers,” he says. “It’s anyone that wants to pop in and have a breakfast, take a look at the goods we have on display and make a bid.”