March Break Winterfest fun brings Carlow Mayo together

March 14, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local journalism Initiative Reporter

Organized by the Carlow Mayo Public Library and Metis Nation of Ontario, March Break Winterfest was held at the Carlow Community Centre in Fort Stewart on March 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. By all accounts, it was a whopping success and brought together Carlow Mayo and surrounding areas for a fun afternoon of family-friendly activities.

Carrie McKenzie, the CEO and head librarian of the CMPL and Stacie Snider, who runs the Community Action Program for Children at Metis Nation of Ontario, were on hand as organizers of the March Break Winterfest at Carlow Community Centre on March 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

McKenzie told Bancroft This Week back on March 2 that after the success of last year’s Winterfest, she and Snider knew they had to plan another one for this year. Family-friendly activities like family snowshoeing, ice volcanoes, snow golf, a scavenger hunt, indoor ice fishing, indoor skating, crafts and decorating special treats were enjoyed by kids of all ages that afternoon. While last year’s event attracted 67 attendees, this year’s Winterfest brought out 42 kids and 31 adults.

Marian Pierce and Hannah Cassidy were outside the community centre enjoying the day’s festivities. Peirce thought the event was great.

“We made Cheerios bracelets, decorated cupcakes, and just did ice volcanoes. We were thinking of trying snowshoeing next,” she says.

Co-organizer McKenzie thought the event was going amazingly well and said they had over 40 kids register but also had a lot of drop-ins come by too.

“We’re very excited. Next year, we’ll have more volunteers, that’d be nice. But it’s been very good. It worked out really well. We’re getting a lot of good feedback from parents, who are thanking us for the day. We actually ended up with a donation of Orbis, so on the table on the way out, everyone can grab a packet of them to take home and the kids can play with them,” she says. “So that was unexpected, which was awesome!”