General News

NHHS exhibition opens at APFTA March 31

March 21, 2023

By Chris Drost

The art students at North Hastings High School have been busy making art the past few months and are excited to exhibit it for all to enjoy at A Place for the Arts starting March 31.

Communications…What are you saying? is a sampling of work that students grade 9 to 12 have created throughout the year. Some were created as independent pieces while others were part of an assignment,” says teacher and fellow artist, Andrew Edgar.

By working with themes, the students develop an understanding that art can be used as a communication tool to express ideas and concepts that might otherwise have to be relayed through words.

“Some pieces have been created to communicate ideas, alternate juxtapositions, social issues and personal expressions. By using structures like the elements and principles of art/design, we achieve a common practice and language giving students and the teacher a framework to create pieces that potentially communicate ideas,” adds Edgar.

The opening reception for the show is March 31 at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome.

The student exhibition is the first of a full line-up of monthly shows for 2023.

MayBecause I Can – Robert Pearson, artist, poet and long-time co-writer of the Northern Lights Writers’ Group

JuneArtists from the Bancroft Studio Tour – a sneak peek and an opportunity to purchase work by the artists on the 2023 Bancroft Studio tour

July The Colour Factory – Manuela Schmidlechner – an acrylic or oil painter who finds inspiration from colours, shimmering light and textures that are found in nature and man-made structures

August Wild Women, Painters of the Wilderness – Linda Sorensen, Kathy M. Haycock, Joyce Burkholder – three professional artists who paint, travel and exhibit their work together, sharing their interpretations of beauty, fragility and awe of the Algonquin area wilderness

September Ontario’s Four Seasons – Anne Young and Marilyn Bishop – share the beauty of Ontario’s four seasons through watercolour and oils

OctoberResinate – Tricia van Oostvee – art offering a new contemporary landscape of experience and relationship to texture, colour, and light in an attempt to connect to emotions related to the natural and spiritual world around us

November Highlands En Plein Air – Third Annual Exhibition – artists of the Plein Air Group that meets most Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m. at locations throughout the region

For more information and details about reception times and current hours of operation, visit https://www.apfta.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Large animal rescue awareness training to be held by Limerick Fire Department April 8

By Mike Riley Local journalism Initiative Reporter Limerick Fire Department will be hosting a large animal rescue awareness training day to be held on April ...

SIRCH named first certified ‘Living wage employer’ in Bancroft area

By Nate Smelle According to Meriam-Webster Dictionary, a “living wage” is defined as: “a subsistence wage; a wage sufficient to provide the necessities and comforts ...

Construction trades program coming to NHHS this fall

By Chris Drost North Hastings High School will be adding another Specialized High Skills Major program to its offerings this fall when a construction trades ...

March for Meals national campaign kicks off March 20

By Mike Riley Local journalism Initiative Reporter CARE North Hastings’ Meals on Wheels program is participating in the national MOW campaign again this year from ...

March Break Winterfest fun brings Carlow Mayo together

By Mike Riley Local journalism Initiative Reporter Organized by the Carlow Mayo Public Library and Metis Nation of Ontario, March Break Winterfest was held at ...

Hastings Snowshoe Hustle sets hearts and feet racing

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The snow was flying and people’s spirits were soaring at the Hastings Snowshoe Hustle at Cedar Ridge Camp ...

Student exhibition returns to the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Chris Drost The Art Gallery of Bancroft celebrated the resurrection of its annual student show at an evening reception on March 2 for the ...

Wollaston council hears from local lake association

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Luke Mellors and Joanne Pozniak from the Wollaston Lake Homeowners and Cottagers Association came before Wollaston council on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They ...

HH council hears Seniors’ Community Grant proposal

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Municipality of Hasting Highlands council heard from Dorothy Gerrow, former deputy mayor, at their Feb. 15 meeting. ...

Volunteer drivers keep Wheels of Hope turning

By Nate Smelle The last thing someone battling cancer should have to worry about is whether or not they can make it to their life-saving ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support