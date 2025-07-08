Purcell wins second Hospice 50/50 draw

July 8, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

According to a July 3 media release from Michael Brooks, board member with Hospice North Hastings, Faraday Township Mayor Dennis Purcell won the second 50/50 draw for June, winning $1,705 in the monthly draws. The draw was held June 30. According to Brooks, over $6,000 has been awarded in winnings over the past two months. Brooks and Purcell comment on this second 50/50 draw, which raises crucial funding for Hospice and its operations, including Hospice House, its home visiting program, grief and bereavement counselling, and the medical equipment loan cupboard.

Being a monthly draw, the July game is underway, with the big draw scheduled for Aug. 4. Last month’s winner was Diane Martin, who won $5,910. Brooks enthuses that it’s an exciting opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause with a chance to win a fantastic prize.

“The funds raised will help support Hospice North Hastings and grief support programs, ensuring that we continue to provide compassionate care for those in need. Your participation makes a real difference, and we appreciate the ongoing support of our community. The raffle is province wide so please invite your family and friends to participate. The more ticket sales, the bigger the jackpot,” he says.

Tickets are sold in bundles, according to Brooks; five tickets for $10, 12 tickets for $20, 30 tickets for $40 and 50 tickets for $60. Purchasers can use Visa, Mastercard, or American Express, and they’re available online at www.hospicenorthhastings5050.com. Those who prefer to buy tickets in person can do so at Vintage on Hastings or at Hospice House.

Last month, Brooks revealed that Hospice will be hosting a three-pitch co-ed baseball tournament on Aug. 8 to 10 at the North Hastings Community Centre. He said there’ll be raffles, a barbecue and other activities, and that they’re still looking for teams. He urged folks to contact Brenna at Hospice at

613-334-9072 for entry information.

“Caring when there is no curing” is Hospice’s philosophy and vision, and their aim is to offer comfort and dignity to those facing the end of life, ensuring that they experience a peaceful and supported journey.

“We focus on creating a “good death” surrounded by family and loved ones. Hospice North Hastings is more than just a facility—it’s a home where patients and their families feel comforted, cared for, and at ease,” she says.

Brooks emphasizes that there is a great need for fundraising, and that while they’re grateful to get funding from Ontario Health for their Hospice and grief and bereavement support programs, the cost of running their programs are substantial.

“These include expenses for buildings, equipment, utilities, insurance, and more. That’s why we continue to depend on the generosity of our local community, whether through direct donations or purchases from our thrift store, Vintage on Hastings. Your contributions are essential to keeping our services accessible to those who need them most. We encourage everyone, to Support the Cause, Play the Game at HospiceNorthHastings5050.com,” he says.

Purcell said it was a pleasant surprise to receive the telephone call from Brooks representing Hospice North Hastings.

“I urge all citizens to support this worthy 50-50 draw. We never know when Hospice North Hastings services will be required. Good luck to all who purchase these tickets for the 50-50 draw. Hospice money stays here,” he says.

Brooks told Bancroft This Week on July 5 that they’re happy to see that the 50/50 raffle is gaining momentum and that it appears that cottagers have embraced the game.

“We will have a table at the Bancroft Fly-in Breakfast next Sunday, July 13 and people can also buy their tickets there.”