Search continues for missing man in Carlow Mayo

August 1, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing their search for a 75-year-old man named Denis, who went missing around 1 p.m. on July 22 in the Bulpit Lake area east of Bancroft in Carlow Mayo Township. Rescue workers, including OPP Aviation Services, the East Region Canine Unit and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team have a mobile command centre at Hermon Public School, where they’re coordinating their search, which as of July 31, continues into its tenth day. If anyone has any information on Denis’ whereabouts, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

According to information provided by the Bancroft OPP, Denis is 75 years old, five feet, ten inches tall, with a medium build and he wears glasses. He was last seen in the Bulpit Lake area in Carlow Mayo at 1 p.m. on July 22. When last seen, he was wearing a blue and white checked long sleeve collared shirt, blue jeans, athletic socks and running shoes.

Carlow Mayo Township Mayor Randy Wallace tells Bancroft This Week that he heard about it on July 26 as he’d been off on the Monday and Tuesday. From what he heard, Denis’ family had rented a cottage back in there on Bulpit Lake and the search was continuing.

“I’ve been back in there delivering lumber. Stringer Road goes to the end and goes back where the cottages are. It’s pretty rough terrain. It’s really thick bush, there’s some marshes and swamps, there’s some drop-offs back there. So, when I reached out to the police I offered my help and they said they had it under control,” he says.

Wallace said he’d visited the Bancroft OPP station and they had little news to share at that time, but said they would keep him updated. He’s keeping his fingers crossed that Denis will be found safe and sound.

“I just feel sorry for the family. My heart goes out to them. I really wish I could help as I know that area up there well. But I’m sure they’re got everything under control,” he says.

Bancroft OPP Constable and local media officer Joel Devenish told Bancroft This Week on July 29 that the search continues in Carlow Mayo Township, and that the only information he’s seen for Denis is that he was last seen on Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. on Stringer Road in Carlow Mayo Township, a road which extends westward to Bulpit Lake.

“We are asking anyone who lives in the area to check any outbuildings on their property.”