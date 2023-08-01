Headline News

Search continues for missing man in Carlow Mayo

August 1, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing their search for a 75-year-old man named Denis, who went missing around 1 p.m. on July 22 in the Bulpit Lake area east of Bancroft in Carlow Mayo Township. Rescue workers, including OPP Aviation Services, the East Region Canine Unit and the Underwater Search and Recovery Team have a mobile command centre at Hermon Public School, where they’re coordinating their search, which as of July 31, continues into its tenth day. If anyone has any information on Denis’ whereabouts, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

According to information provided by the Bancroft OPP, Denis is 75 years old, five feet, ten inches tall, with a medium build and he wears glasses. He was last seen in the Bulpit Lake area in Carlow Mayo at 1 p.m. on July 22. When last seen, he was wearing a blue and white checked long sleeve collared shirt, blue jeans, athletic socks and running shoes.

Carlow Mayo Township Mayor Randy Wallace tells Bancroft This Week that he heard about it on July 26 as he’d been off on the Monday and Tuesday. From what he heard, Denis’ family had rented a cottage back in there on Bulpit Lake and the search was continuing.

“I’ve been back in there delivering lumber. Stringer Road goes to the end and goes back where the cottages are. It’s pretty rough terrain. It’s really thick bush, there’s some marshes and swamps, there’s some drop-offs back there. So, when I reached out to the police I offered my help and they said they had it under control,” he says.

Wallace said he’d visited the Bancroft OPP station and they had little news to share at that time, but said they would keep him updated. He’s keeping his fingers crossed that Denis will be found safe and sound.

“I just feel sorry for the family. My heart goes out to them. I really wish I could help as I know that area up there well. But I’m sure they’re got everything under control,” he says.

Bancroft OPP Constable and local media officer Joel Devenish told Bancroft This Week on July 29 that the search continues in Carlow Mayo Township, and that the only information he’s seen for Denis is that he was last seen on Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. on Stringer Road in Carlow Mayo Township, a road which extends westward to Bulpit Lake.

“We are asking anyone who lives in the area to check any outbuildings on their property.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Search continues for missing man in Carlow Mayo

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing their search for a 75-year-old man named Denis, who went missing around ...

Limerick Township ice cream social, barbecue and pig roast supports fire department

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Limerick Fire Service’s ice cream social and FireSmart initiative and the Limerick Friends’ Club’s barbecue and pig roast ...

Hastings Highlands Fire Service Review recommends multimillion dollar investment to ensure effective fire service delivery

By Bill Kilpatrick At the July 19 meeting of Hastings Highlands council, Lyle Quan, a consultant with the Emergency Management Group presented a high-level overview ...

Canadian Peace Museum looks to make Bancroft home in 2025

By Nate Smelle Anyone who resides in or visits the Bancroft area can appreciate the peaceful quality of life produced by the local environment and ...

MPP Ric Bresee has no good news for Hastings Highland’s council

By Bill Kilpatrick At the regular meeting of Hastings Highlands council on July 19 the staff and council hosted the Hastings and Prince Edward Member ...

Rogers formally responds to Kuno Road residents regarding proposed cell tower

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A couple of weeks ago, in the Bancroft This Week article “Kuno Road residents concerned over placement of ...

Annual Baptiste Lake Pike Tournament continues to grow

By Nate Smelle With the sun shining and the fish biting the 3rd Annual Baptiste Lake Pike Tournament was again a big success for the ...

North Hastings Community Fish Hatchery dinner and auction returns after three year hiatus

By Bill Kilpatrick Over 280 people packed into the Bancroft Curling Club on July 15 to help raise money for the North Hastings Community Fish ...

New lamppost banners now up in South Algonquin

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter New lamppost banners have been put up in South Algonquin Township to beautify the community. Placed along the ...

Hateful graffiti is ‘disturbing, terrible, and intolerable’ says Bancroft Mayor

By Bill Kilpatrick It is believed that sometime during the night of July 6 or July 5 an unknown person or persons went down to ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support