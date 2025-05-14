Headline News

Snooker tourney raises just under $4,000 for Hospice North Hastings

May 13, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shamrock Club in L’Amable had a three-day snooker tournament from May 2 to 4 at the Dungannon Recreation Centre, which raised just under $4,000 for Hospice North Hastings. In addition to snooker, there was a roast turkey dinner that attracted 85 guests, a silent auction, 50/50 draw and donations. First place in the tournament went to Michael Dearborn, Tony Klompmaker took second place and Gary Townsend came in at third place. Michael Brooks, who participated in the tourney and is board chair with Hospice, comments on the event.

Brooks told Bancroft This Week last year that the tournament was created to promote the game of snooker in the area, to have fun, but also as a fundraiser. He said that two years ago, their inaugural year, they raised just over $1,500 for North Hastings Inspiration Place. Last year, they raised nearly $5,000 for Hospice.

Hospice North Hastings, where Brooks is the chair of the board of directors, provides palliative care for individuals and families living with life threatening illness which is usually at an advanced stage, providing comfort and dignity for the person living with the illness and their family. More information can be found at www.hospicenorthhastings.com.

A seniors’ club operated out of the Dungannon Recreation Centre in L’Amable, the Shamrock Club supports and enhances the lives of seniors in the Bancroft area by offering activities like snooker, bridge, euchre, line dancing, exercise, Tai-chi, and yoga. The club has over 180 members. More information can be found under “The Shamrock Club” on Facebook.

In addition to all the locals that showed up to play, some came from as far away as New Hamburg and Syracuse, New York. Carrie is a nurse from Syracuse and says she comes to Bancroft often.

“We just kind of stumbled upon it and it’s for a good cause. Supporting health care hundreds of miles from home,” she says.

Ken travelled from New Hamburg to be there and said he was there playing because of his friendship with Brooks.

“I’ve known him for about 55 years, so good times. We played against each other last night and I beat him. I was lucky and he was having a terrible game,” he laughed.

Brooks told Bancroft This Week on May 5 that they had an exciting three days of play during the Snooker tournament.

“The round robin was played on Friday and Saturday with 11 out of the 20 players advancing to the finals on Sunday morning.   The Sunday games were very competitive with three of them being tied and having to go into tie-breaker play.  One tied game, you would expect, but having three indicates the caliber of the players.  Ultimately, Michael Dearborn won first place, with Tony Klompmaker taking second place and Gary Townsend coming at in third place,” he says.  

Brooks said they had over 20 spectators at any given time cheering on their favourite player, and that everyone had a great time, a lot of fun and are looking forward to next year already.  He said that the delicious roast turkey dinner on Saturday night, served up by Krystle Landis from Hidden Valley Catering, was enjoyed by 85 supporters of Hospice North Hastings, and that Lloyd Tills provided fantastic entertainment that was enjoyed by all.

“During the night, there were door prizes, a 50/50 draw and a silent auction.  Overall, the three-day event brought in just under $4,000 for Hospice. The organizer would like to thank Ray and Kay Boundy for their generous sponsorship and the Shamrock Club and the Ladies Snooker League. The Cuets, for providing the facilities and lunch and treats throughout the tournament,” he says. “It was a lot of work but everyone pitched in to make the event successful.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Snooker tourney raises just under $4,000 for Hospice North Hastings

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shamrock Club in L’Amable had a three-day snooker tournament from May 2 to 4 at the Dungannon ...

Bancroft hospital gets $20,000 donation

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local resident Tom Simpson presented the Fund Development Committee at the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital with a gift ...

Severe wind storm causes widespread damage in Bird’s Creek

By Nate Smelle Residents of Bird’s Creek were forced to take cover on the afternoon of April 29 as a powerful windstorm swept through the ...

Limerick hosts successful EV car fire demo

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Limerick fire department hosted a successful demonstration at their fire hall on April 29 on EV car ...

Credit card fraud comes knocking in Bancroft

By Bill Kilpatrick When most people think of credit card fraud, they often think of some key board warrior with a head set in another ...

Carney’s Liberals mount historic comeback; Kramp-Neuman re-elected in HLAT

By Nate Smelle As of late Tuesday morning, with 256 out of 258 polls reporting, Conservative incumbent Shelby Kramp-Neuman was officially re-elected in the riding ...

Bancroft chapter of the Beavers donate to NHCC

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Beavers with the 1st Bancroft Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, donated 75 pounds of non-perishable food items to ...

Local students participate in Quinte Regional Science Fair

By Bill Kilpatrick On April 5 Grade 8 student Ares Worsley and Grade 10 student Thomas Love from North Hastings High School traveled to Centennial ...

Sod breaking ceremony for fibre optic cables in South Algonquin

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township and Algonquin Fibre had a sod breaking ceremony in Whitney on April 16 for the ...

Bancroft council considers changes to Bag Tag Program

By Nate Smelle At the April 8 council meeting, Bancroft’s general manager, Andra Kauffeldt, presented a report recommending significant changes to the town’s waste management ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support