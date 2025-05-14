Snooker tourney raises just under $4,000 for Hospice North Hastings

May 13, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shamrock Club in L’Amable had a three-day snooker tournament from May 2 to 4 at the Dungannon Recreation Centre, which raised just under $4,000 for Hospice North Hastings. In addition to snooker, there was a roast turkey dinner that attracted 85 guests, a silent auction, 50/50 draw and donations. First place in the tournament went to Michael Dearborn, Tony Klompmaker took second place and Gary Townsend came in at third place. Michael Brooks, who participated in the tourney and is board chair with Hospice, comments on the event.

Brooks told Bancroft This Week last year that the tournament was created to promote the game of snooker in the area, to have fun, but also as a fundraiser. He said that two years ago, their inaugural year, they raised just over $1,500 for North Hastings Inspiration Place. Last year, they raised nearly $5,000 for Hospice.

Hospice North Hastings, where Brooks is the chair of the board of directors, provides palliative care for individuals and families living with life threatening illness which is usually at an advanced stage, providing comfort and dignity for the person living with the illness and their family. More information can be found at www.hospicenorthhastings.com.

A seniors’ club operated out of the Dungannon Recreation Centre in L’Amable, the Shamrock Club supports and enhances the lives of seniors in the Bancroft area by offering activities like snooker, bridge, euchre, line dancing, exercise, Tai-chi, and yoga. The club has over 180 members. More information can be found under “The Shamrock Club” on Facebook.

In addition to all the locals that showed up to play, some came from as far away as New Hamburg and Syracuse, New York. Carrie is a nurse from Syracuse and says she comes to Bancroft often.

“We just kind of stumbled upon it and it’s for a good cause. Supporting health care hundreds of miles from home,” she says.

Ken travelled from New Hamburg to be there and said he was there playing because of his friendship with Brooks.

“I’ve known him for about 55 years, so good times. We played against each other last night and I beat him. I was lucky and he was having a terrible game,” he laughed.

Brooks told Bancroft This Week on May 5 that they had an exciting three days of play during the Snooker tournament.

“The round robin was played on Friday and Saturday with 11 out of the 20 players advancing to the finals on Sunday morning. The Sunday games were very competitive with three of them being tied and having to go into tie-breaker play. One tied game, you would expect, but having three indicates the caliber of the players. Ultimately, Michael Dearborn won first place, with Tony Klompmaker taking second place and Gary Townsend coming at in third place,” he says.

Brooks said they had over 20 spectators at any given time cheering on their favourite player, and that everyone had a great time, a lot of fun and are looking forward to next year already. He said that the delicious roast turkey dinner on Saturday night, served up by Krystle Landis from Hidden Valley Catering, was enjoyed by 85 supporters of Hospice North Hastings, and that Lloyd Tills provided fantastic entertainment that was enjoyed by all.

“During the night, there were door prizes, a 50/50 draw and a silent auction. Overall, the three-day event brought in just under $4,000 for Hospice. The organizer would like to thank Ray and Kay Boundy for their generous sponsorship and the Shamrock Club and the Ladies Snooker League. The Cuets, for providing the facilities and lunch and treats throughout the tournament,” he says. “It was a lot of work but everyone pitched in to make the event successful.”