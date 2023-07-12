General News

The Colour Factory by Manuela Schmidlechner opens at APFTA

July 11, 2023

By Chris Drost

July promises to be a colourful month in the Annex Gallery at A Place for the Arts at 23 Bridge Street west in downtown Bancroft.

Manuela Schmidlechner’s new exhibition, The Colour Factory, will be on display from July 1 until July 30.

This body of work is described as “a captivating exhibition that showcases an array of vibrant colours that will leave you in awe.”

Schmidlechner is an award-winning artist and fine arts graduate from York University. She travels extensively and has had work included in many juried shows.

Schmidlechner’s preference is to paint on large canvas using acrylics or oils. She does not use under-painting and rarely sketches out her ideas. She blends many of the colours she uses on her pallet.

Over the years, Schmidlechner’s style has evolved from initial subject-focused, slice-of-life, landscapes and cityscapes to her present works which invite the observer to experience all the brightly blended colours she uses that form organic shapes.

Schmidlechner wants to awaken the curiosity, emotion, and imagination in those viewing her work. For this reason, the subject matter is not always apparent. She believes this allows the observer to experience the movement, tone, colour and shapes in her work.

APFTA is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as holiday Mondays.

APFTA is a society of visual artists, together owning and managing a gallery, both physical and virtual. Its purpose is to celebrate visual art by exhibiting and selling work, and through community outreach.

APFTA is a member of the Algonquin Arts Council.



         

