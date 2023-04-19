Think Turtle Conservation Initiative DVD Sale at CMPL April 15

April 19, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Think Turtle Conservation Initiative had a “DVD sale for Turtles” at the Carlow Mayo Public Library on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Selling DVDs and CDs of many different genres, at $3 each or two for $5, all proceeds went to support the education initiatives and species recovery efforts of the TTCI. Kelly Wallace, the managing director of the TTCI and Carrie McKenzie, the CEO and head librarian of the CMPL comment on this sale.

The Think Turtle Conservation Initiative’s DVD and CD sale at the CMPL happened on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon and all proceeds went toward supporting the TTCI, their education initiatives, and species recovery efforts. The DVDs were $3 each or two for $5, and that same price applied to the CDs.

Wallace told Bancroft This Week on April 12 that the funny thing about the “DVD sale 4 Turtles” is that they originally advertised it before COVID-19 hit back in March, 2020, and had not been able to have it since, due to the pandemic lockdowns and being busy with their work helping turtles.

“We were so thrilled after three years to be able to have our long-awaited DVD sale in Maynooth last Saturday at the Maynooth Easter Market. We had a great turnout and adults and kids of all ages appeared to enjoy rummaging through the movies,” she says.

Wallace says that the day after that sale, McKenzie got in touch to ask about looking at the leftover DVDs, at which time she told her that they still had over 300 DVDs, or enough for another sale.

“I offered to meet her at the library so she could look through the DVDs and we talked over the phone yesterday and she mentioned that some other library patrons were interested in looking at them, so we decided to collaborate and promote a pop-up sale on Saturday at the CMPL,” she says.

Wallace said that this DVD sale was a first, as before COVID-19, they hosted rock painting events and turtle talks at the CMPL, so she says they have many friends in the Carlow Mayo area.

Wallace said it was fun watching the community’s reaction to the DVD selection at the sale in Maynooth, and everyone had a great time going through the over 500 DVDs they had there.

“Everyone that purchased a DVD or a few really liked the fact that the proceeds from all DVD sales are going towards helping the turtles. All round, it was a great event and we expect this Saturday’s sale at the CMPL will be equally as fun and well received.

“I heard from Carrie yesterday that many library patrons have expressed an interest in stopping by on Saturday to check out the DVD selections and visit with Think Turtle Conservation Initiative. We are of course available to answer questions anyone has about helping turtles and keen to hear turtle news and turtle tales from our friends in Carlow Mayo,” she says.

McKenzie confirmed to Bancroft This Week on April 12 that she’d gotten in touch with Wallace to have a look at any leftover DVDs from her sale up in Hastings Highlands on April 8.

“Kelly has been to our library to host Turtle Talks and to do some turtle crafts with the kids before. It turns out she had enough DVDs left over to do another sale so we agreed to have one at the library this Saturday,” she says.

McKenzie says that although they’ve not had this sale at the CMPL before, Wallace has joined them for their Carlow Mayo Public Library community sale in the past.

“She is such a wonderful person. I am looking forward to spending some more time with her,” she says.

McKenzie said she’s heard from many of the Carlow Mayo residents that they’re excited to see Wallace as it has been a while.

“Some old friends have surfaced and are looking forward to some fun DVD browsing and catching up to do!” she says.

The day of the sale, April 15, there were quite a few attendees at the DVD sale at the CMPL, doing some “fun browsing and catching up” that McKenzie had hoped for. The sunshine and summer-like temperatures that weekend probably helped out a little too.

Of the 300 or so DVDs left from the Maynooth Easter Market sale, Wallace said there was a large selection of kids/family movies including Walt Disney/Pixar, quite a few period piece movies, some romances, action films, comedies, drama, and a few box sets.

“We didn’t have too many westerns but a guy wiped us out of those in Maynooth the other day. He was terribly excited about that,” she says.

There was also a selection of CDs for sale that somebody had donated, mostly in the blues, jazz and big band genres.

One of the patrons, Sharon, thought the sale was fantastic.

“She’s got really good titles. There’s more that I want to buy and I think ‘okay Sharon, when are you going to watch these and how much are you going to spend?’ I was doing other things when she was at the Easter Market [in Maynooth] so I was glad she was back,” she says.

Judy thought it was a great sale, and she said she’d promised Carrie [McKenzie] that she’d be there if she remembered, as there is always something to do at her farm.

“They’ve got a big choice. I’ve got my great grandsons coming in May so if it rains, I want something for them to do,” she says.

After the sale, on April 16, Wallace told Bancroft This Week that for an “off the cuff” even, she thought it turned out brilliantly, the weather was nice and the sale was well attended.

“We sold over 60 DVDs and about a dozen CDs, we got to catch up with old friends, meet some new folks, and talk about turtles and movies. Everyone had a good time and it brought out the movie buff in all of us. Who doesn’t enjoy a good movie?” she says.

Wallace said that they still have DVDs left, as she’d actually inherited some more, and she hopes to have another DVD sale when the right venue presents itself. Overall, she said they made $300 at the April 15 sale.

“It may not sound like a lot, but for two hours, I’d say it was a successful outcome for a good cause,” she says “The Think Turtle team and the turtles are very appreciative of the community support.”