Headline News

Trudeau’s counter measures force Trump to put tariffs on hold

February 4, 2025

By Nate Smelle

In a last-minute breakthrough, U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily backed away from his plan to impose tariffs on Canada. The decision comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a series of strategically selected tariffs on American goods on Saturday evening, as well as several commitments to strengthen border security promised over the phone late Monday afternoon.

For at least the next 30 days, Canadian businesses and workers will not be forced to deal with the fallout from the 25 per cent tariffs which Trump threatened to impose. However, Trump still expects a final economic deal with Canada in the future, leaving uncertainty about what comes next.

It appears that Trump started to reconsider picking a fight with Canadians following an announcement by Trudeau on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 1, indicating that Canada was going to launch a series of retaliatory tariffs impacting $155 billion in U.S. goods.

The goods targeted by Canada’s tariffs span a variety of industries, including beer, bourbon, fruits, vegetables, clothing, appliances, lumber, plastics, and furniture.

The concessions made by Trudeau late in the afternoon of Feb. 3 included a $1.3-billion border security initiative aimed at addressing U.S. concerns over illegal drugs and immigration crossing the Canada/U.S. border. The plan includes deploying new helicopters, advanced technology, and additional personnel at the border. Trudeau also announced that 10,000 front-line personnel will be stationed along the 49th parallel as part of the effort.

In addition, Trudeau pledged to appoint a new “fentanyl czar” to tackle the opioid crisis, despite the fact that only less than one per cent of illegal drugs and undocumented migrants entering the U.S. cross the Canada/U.S. border each year. He also committed to designating Mexican cartels—one of the primary sources of fentanyl and other illicit drugs in North America—as terrorist organizations under Canadian law.

Additionally, the prime minister unveiled the creation of a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force, a new initiative focused on combating organized crime and money laundering. Canada has pledged $200 million to launch the task force, which will involve close cooperation between law enforcement agencies from both nations.

The agreement marks a temporary de-escalation in trade tensions, but the future of U.S.-Canada economic relations remains uncertain. Trump’s warning about a long-term deal suggests that negotiations may continue, and further demands from Washington could be on the horizon.

For now, the deal spares both economies from the potential fallout of a full-scale trade dispute, but businesses on both sides of the border will be watching closely to see what comes next.



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Gillis wins silver at provincial wrestling championship

By Bill Kilpatrick On Feb. 1 Jaxsyn Gillis, a Grade 12 student at North Hastings High School and member of the Huskies’ wresting team, traveled ...

Hastings County council celebrates 175th anniversary

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hastings County council is celebrating their 175th anniversary according to a press release on Jan. 28 and during ...

SABA questions township’s community engagement

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The South Algonquin Business Alliance sent a letter to South Algonquin Township council that was included in the ...

Sea Cadets struggling to rebuild their ranks

By Bill Kilpatrick Like many youth groups who struggled to keep their doors open and their members engaged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bancroft Sea ...

Bancroft Brewing ready for brewing system

By Bill Kilpatrick Bancroft This Week sat down with Logan Krupa, the owner and operator of Bancroft Brewing, to see how progress is coming as ...

South Algonquin librarian reveals new and ongoing programs

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Charlene Alexander, the CEO/head librarian of the South Algonquin Public Library, reached out to Bancroft This Week on Jan. 8 ...

Roosman mural to be updated during summer of 2025

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A mural by local artist Arne Roosman, which depicts the history of Bancroft and area since the arrival ...

Ontario’s Impaired driving numbers continue to rise

By Bill Kilpatrick According to a Dec. 30 press release by the east region headquarters of the OPP, which includes the Bancroft area, “The number ...

Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance donates fire trailer to Limerick

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Limerick Township fire department has a new cargo trailer, donated to them by Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance. ...

