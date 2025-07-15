General News

Tudor and Cashel has Lunch and Learn on mental health

July 15, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tudor and Cashel Township had a Lunch and Learn on seniors’ mental health and the various resources available in the surrounding community on July 9.

It was advertised on the township’s Facebook page as a light hearted chat about the importance of maintaining mental health and taught tips for stress relief, better sleep, anxiety, and other topics like depression and bereavement. Salisbury steak with side dishes and dessert was served after the talk. It was presented by Arynne Boyes, owner and psychotherapist with Boyes Psychotherapy, which provides counselling and psychotherapy to individuals, couples, and youth 12 years of age and older. Boyes and Councillor Elain Holloway comment on this Lunch and Learn. For more information about Boyes and her psychotherapy practice, go to www.boyespsychotherapy.ca.

Holloway says that the Tudor and Cashel Seniors Active Living Centre wanted to thank Boyes for discussing taking care of your mental health at the July 9 Lunch and Learn.

“Tudor and Cashel SAL Centre offers many complimentary programs with a membership: exercise classes for all levels, crafts, lunch and learns, guest speakers, including volunteer work and fundraising. We invite our residents and neighbours to stop in anytime Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see Melissa or call 613-474-2583 or email general@tudorandcashel.com,” she says.

Boyes told Bancroft This Week that the Lunch and Learn went really well and they had a great turnout of folks who were interested in learning more about seniors’ mental health and the various mental health resources available in the surrounding community, like the Canadian Mental Health Association, Quinte Health-Crisis Intervention Centre, Seniors Mental Health Outreach, and Care North Hastings.

“Melissa from Tudor and Cashel had reached out about the potential for providing some mental health programming – aimed at promoting overall wellness and educating the community about the resources available to them. I was happy to help out as my psychotherapy practice aligns with these values and I am passionate about sharing information and resources regarding mental health and wellness.

It appears that the presentation was received well by attendees, I had some great follow up conversations post-presentation about mental health treatment options and local community resources,” she says. “I really enjoyed getting to know those who stopped by for the event!” 



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Youth Hunter Mentorship Program back for 2025

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Youth Hunter Mentorship Program is back again for 2025, according to a press release from Paul Goggan, ...

Award-winning poet Matthew Walsh begins Hybla Residency

By Nate Smelle Canadian poet Matthew Walsh is no stranger to the pulse of the city, but this summer, they found inspiration and solace in ...

Up North Beauty reopens in new location

By Nate Smelle  A beloved wellness destination in Bancroft has reopened in a brand-new location, offering expanded services in a luxurious, client-focused environment. Up North ...

Purcell wins second Hospice 50/50 draw

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to a July 3 media release from Michael Brooks, board member with Hospice North Hastings, Faraday Township ...

Dr. Carolyn Brown honoured with SRPC Award

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a March 6 letter from Jenna Keindel, administrative officer with the SRPC and administrator for the nominations ...

Canadian-Iranian restaurateur calls for peace

By Chris Houston News from Iran has dominated headlines since Israel’s surprise military attack on June 13. The United States’ military strikes on three Iranian ...

WoodShare to hold first Woodstack Music Festival fundraiser

By Bill Kilpatrick WoodShare, a local organization that provides emergency firewood to those in need throughout North Hastings, are holding their first fundraising concert called ...

Tudor and Cashel unveil new signage

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tudor and Cashel Township unveiled their new township signage featuring their new tagline Secluded Beauty-Connected Community, and posted ...

Bill-5 disregards the environment and Indigenous rights

By Nate Smelle On June 5, the Ford government passed Bill-5, formally titled the Protecting Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act. While the bill is ...

NHDHA launches Catch the Ace fundraiser 

By Nate Smelle On June 6 the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary launched an exciting new fundraising initiative—Catch the Ace—to support a vital cause: raising ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support