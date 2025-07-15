Tudor and Cashel has Lunch and Learn on mental health

July 15, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tudor and Cashel Township had a Lunch and Learn on seniors’ mental health and the various resources available in the surrounding community on July 9.

It was advertised on the township’s Facebook page as a light hearted chat about the importance of maintaining mental health and taught tips for stress relief, better sleep, anxiety, and other topics like depression and bereavement. Salisbury steak with side dishes and dessert was served after the talk. It was presented by Arynne Boyes, owner and psychotherapist with Boyes Psychotherapy, which provides counselling and psychotherapy to individuals, couples, and youth 12 years of age and older. Boyes and Councillor Elain Holloway comment on this Lunch and Learn. For more information about Boyes and her psychotherapy practice, go to www.boyespsychotherapy.ca.

Holloway says that the Tudor and Cashel Seniors Active Living Centre wanted to thank Boyes for discussing taking care of your mental health at the July 9 Lunch and Learn.

“Tudor and Cashel SAL Centre offers many complimentary programs with a membership: exercise classes for all levels, crafts, lunch and learns, guest speakers, including volunteer work and fundraising. We invite our residents and neighbours to stop in anytime Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see Melissa or call 613-474-2583 or email general@tudorandcashel.com,” she says.

Boyes told Bancroft This Week that the Lunch and Learn went really well and they had a great turnout of folks who were interested in learning more about seniors’ mental health and the various mental health resources available in the surrounding community, like the Canadian Mental Health Association, Quinte Health-Crisis Intervention Centre, Seniors Mental Health Outreach, and Care North Hastings.

“Melissa from Tudor and Cashel had reached out about the potential for providing some mental health programming – aimed at promoting overall wellness and educating the community about the resources available to them. I was happy to help out as my psychotherapy practice aligns with these values and I am passionate about sharing information and resources regarding mental health and wellness.

It appears that the presentation was received well by attendees, I had some great follow up conversations post-presentation about mental health treatment options and local community resources,” she says. “I really enjoyed getting to know those who stopped by for the event!”