Tudor and Cashel Township volunteers shown some love

April 10, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Inititiative Reporter

Tudor and Cashel Township had a roast beef dinner event thanking all their volunteers for a job well done on April 1 at the township’s community centre. Councillor Elain Holloway and volunteer Robert Chaffey comment to Bancroft This Week on this recognition dinner.

On the township’s Facebook page on April 1, they said that they’d honoured their volunteers that evening with a catered roast beef dinner and assortment of desserts from Bordertown Café.

“Their dedication and generosity make our community thrive, we are filled with deep gratitude for each and every one of our volunteers. Their kindness, hard work, and unwavering commitment have made a meaningful impact, touching the lives of so many.

From lending a helping hand to bringing joy to those in need, our volunteers remind us that true community is built on compassion and service. Whether big or small, every act of kindness they contribute makes a difference—and on behalf of our township we are truly thankful for our volunteers’ time, efforts, and the heart they pour into everything you do. Because of them, our community is stronger, brighter, and more connected. Thank you for being the driving force behind the positive change we see every day. We are beyond lucky to have such dedicated volunteers who make the world a better place,” they said in the posting.

Robert Chaffey was there at the volunteer dinner and said they had a wonderful time.

“Elain Greaves [Holloway] welcomed us all and thanked us for the various things we did. Tudor and Cashel accomplished a lot. She also discussed the highlights and things coming up. It was really nice to be with other volunteers from our community. We had a delicious roast beef dinner and delicious desserts. It was a really nice event,” he says.

Holloway told Bancroft This Week it was a truly wonderful turnout, and their volunteers really appreciated the recognition.

“I also learned that our Euchre Committee, which hosts Euchre everyWednesday evening, has been doing so consistently for over 20 years! Their dedication is a shining example of the strong volunteer base we have in our township. When council voted on our township slogan, ‘Secluded Beauty, Connected Community,’ it couldn’t have rung more true,” she says. “The commitment and spirit of our volunteers continue to embody that message in every way!”