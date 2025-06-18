Headline News

Tudor and Cashel unveil new signage

June 17, 2025

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Tudor and Cashel Township unveiled their new township signage featuring their new tagline Secluded Beauty-Connected Community, and posted about it on their township Facebook page on June 9. Councillor Elain Holloway comments to Bancroft This Week about the new signage.

On June 9, Tudor and Cashel posted on their Facebook page about their new township signs having been installed, “marking a fresh chapter for their beautiful community” and asserting that nestled in the natural splendor of Tudor and Cashel, they “embrace both the tranquility of their surroundings and the strength of their connections.” The signage also features the township’s new tagline, “Secluded Beauty-Connected Community,” and goes on to say that “whether people are discovering their scenic landscapes for the first time or returning to the warmth of familiar faces, the signs are a reminder of what makes their township special. Welcome to a place where nature and community thrive together!”

Holloway told Bancroft This Week that they truly love the new signs, that were installed on June 9, and that the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Many people have expressed their approval, commenting on the Facebook post that went up last night,” she says.

Bancroft This Week can confirm this, with the comments on the township Facebook page being quite positive, saying “Love it,” “Looks great we saw it today,” “Beautiful design,” “How true. The sign says it all. This is such a beautiful community to hang your hat and experience the beauty of living here. We’re all so lucky to be part of it,” “Very nice,” “Gorgeous,” “Beautiful,” and more comments in a similar positive vein.

Holloway explained that back in October 2024, residents were invited to help select a new township tagline that best reflected the spirit of Tudor and Cashel. “As a result, Secluded Beauty – Connected Community was chosen. The designs were thoughtfully crafted by our deputy clerk treasurer, Dianne Priebe, with creative assistance from her daughter, Amelia Robertson,” she says.

Holloway reveals to Bancroft This Week that several options were presented to council before the final design was approved. The signs were procured from It Stix and Graphics Inc. in Bancroft, with expertise and support the final design came to life. 

“The township logo has been updated to reflect the changes as well,” she says. “We couldn’t be happier with how they turned out!”



         

