Up North Beauty reopens in new location

July 8, 2025

By Nate Smelle

A beloved wellness destination in Bancroft has reopened in a brand-new location, offering expanded services in a luxurious, client-focused environment. Up North Beauty, led by founder and owner Kirsten Fudge, officially began operations at its new home at 29640 Hwy. 62 North on July 2, sharing the beautifully designed space with Thistle and Bloom hair studio.

The move marks a significant step forward for the business, which has built a reputation over the past several years for providing high-quality aesthetic medicine with a warm, personal touch. The newly renovated facility brings a larger, more accessible space with additional treatment rooms, private parking, and the ability to accommodate more clients at once — all in a calming, nature-infused setting just minutes from downtown Bancroft.

“We have listened to clients feedback for the last two and a half years and I feel like we were able to capture everybody once in our new space,” said Fudge in a recent conversation with Bancroft This Week. “It’s a large accessible luxury space to get everything we offered before and more. I love the openness of the space, private parking lot, more treatment rooms, ability to see more clients at once.”

A Registered Practical Nurse with over a decade of experience, Fudge is a double-certified aesthetic injector and a certified trainer in cosmetic injectables. Her expertise, combined with a deep passion for empowering clients and helping them feel confident in their own skin, forms the foundation of Up North Beauty’s success. She also brings certifications in laser safety and lymphatic massage therapy, ensuring clients receive medically sound, top-tier treatments.

At the heart of Up North Beauty—Lifestyle and Aesthetic Medicine is a philosophy that goes beyond appearance. “Self-care is essential for both physical and mental well-being,” Fudge said. “In a world that demands so much from us, taking time to care for yourself helps reduce stress, restore energy, and build confidence. Aesthetic treatments go beyond appearance—they support healthy skin, promote relaxation, and help you feel more like yourself. Prioritizing self-care is a meaningful step toward maintaining balance, confidence, and overall health.”

The new space has allowed for the introduction of expanded medical wellness treatments, as well as the ability to treat multiple clients simultaneously. From skin rejuvenation and cosmetic injectables to wellness therapies and holistic self-care rituals, the clinic blends science, nature, and compassion to deliver visible results in a soothing environment.

Up North Beauty’s new home also marks a collaboration with Thistle and Bloom, a long-standing hair studio founded by Kelley White in 2017. With a team of talented stylists and a full menu of hair services — including cuts, colour, and extensions — Thistle and Bloom complements Up North Beauty’s offerings, creating a one-stop-shop for head-to-toe care.

A grand opening event is planned for later this summer once the dust settles and the team has fully settled into the new space. In the meantime, Fudge and her team are already welcoming both returning and new clients, eager to share their expanded vision for self-care and wellness.

“We combine medical expertise with a personalized, client-centred approach,” explained Fudge. “Our team is professionally trained to deliver safe, effective treatments using advanced techniques and high-quality products. It may look like luxury, but our clinic is also a welcoming, comfortable environment where you can relax and trust that you’re in expert hands. Whether you’re seeking long-term skin health, confidence-boosting results, or a peaceful escape, we’re here to support each persons journey.”

For more information or to book an appointment, visit Up North Beauty and Thistle and Bloom at their new location at 29640 Hwy. 62 North in Bancroft; or, check them out online at: www.upnorthbeauty.ca