Headline News

Wayne Wiggins appointed to Bancroft council

October 4, 2023

By Nate Smelle

In response to the recent resignation of former Bancroft councillor Mary Kavanagh, council has chosen to appoint Wayne Wiggins to fill the vacant seat left at the table. While council could have held a byelection to fill the position, instead they chose to ask Wiggins to step into the role.
After asking Wiggins if he would be interested in joining Bancroft’s team, council made it official at a special meeting held on Sept. 28. Having served six terms on Bancroft council since the early 2000s, Wiggins brings a wealth of experience to the table. While he wishes Kavanagh all the best in her future endeavours, he said he is looking forward to working with his fellow members of council.
Explaining how he plans to approach his return to council and the remainder of the current term, Wiggins said, “As in the past I am completely dedicated to making Bancroft a better place to live and raise your family; and to doing it as economically as we can.”



         

HHPL’s TD Summer Reading Club sees numbers spike

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to Wendy Sue Keating, CEO and head librarian at the Hastings Highlands Public Library, they had a ...

Baker Tilly provides audit presentation to Limerick council

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Veronica Mason, a CPA, CA with Baker Tilly KDN LLP gave an audit presentation to Limerick Township council ...

Grounded Warrior Men’s Group kicks off new season

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 28 the Grounded Warrior Men’s Group gathered behind the Child and Youth Hub to catch up with each other after ...

Truth art exhibition opens at the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 5 the first half of the Truth and Reconciliation art exhibit entitled Truth opened at the Art Gallery of Bancroft. ...

Little Blue Cabins seeks feedback at stakeholder meeting

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kevin Taylor, chair of the board for Little Blue Cabins, along with the ...

Birds Creek students win first ever Stories of Peace Award

By Nate Smelle In 1981 the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 21 the International Day of Peace. Since then, each year people around the ...

Whitney Seniors putting on Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale Sept. 30

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Whitney Seniors New Outlook is putting on an Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale at the Whitney ...

Bancroft and area Autumn Studio Tour returns for its 31st year

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Back for its 31st year, the Bancroft and area Autumn Studio Tour delighted attendees with the various wares ...

CAO Dorey addresses homelessness and affordable housing crisis in Hastings County

By Bill Kilpatrick Connor Dorey, who is now going into his third month as the new Chief Executive Officer for Hastings County, spoke to Bancroft ...

