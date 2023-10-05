Wayne Wiggins appointed to Bancroft council

October 4, 2023
By Nate Smelle
In response to the recent resignation of former Bancroft councillor Mary Kavanagh, council has chosen to appoint Wayne Wiggins to fill the vacant seat left at the table. While council could have held a byelection to fill the position, instead they chose to ask Wiggins to step into the role.
After asking Wiggins if he would be interested in joining Bancroft’s team, council made it official at a special meeting held on Sept. 28. Having served six terms on Bancroft council since the early 2000s, Wiggins brings a wealth of experience to the table. While he wishes Kavanagh all the best in her future endeavours, he said he is looking forward to working with his fellow members of council.
Explaining how he plans to approach his return to council and the remainder of the current term, Wiggins said, “As in the past I am completely dedicated to making Bancroft a better place to live and raise your family; and to doing it as economically as we can.”