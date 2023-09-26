Whitney Seniors putting on Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale Sept. 30

September 26, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Whitney Seniors New Outlook is putting on an Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale at the Whitney Seniors’ Centre on Sept. 30 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event provides the community the opportunity to come out and meet some South Algonquin Township artists, look at their work and have a chance at winning one of their pieces, via the raffle. Patsy Shalla, president of the Whitney Seniors New Outlook and Barney Baker, one of the local artists whose work is being shown and raffled off, comment on this upcoming event.

The Whitney Seniors New Outlook Art Show and Raffle, at the Whitney Seniors Centre on Sept. 30, will have tickets for the raffle available at a cost of three tickets for $5. They can be purchased by emailing whitneyseniorsnewoutlook@gmail.com, or by contacting organizers Patsy Shalla (613-637-2114) Linda Elliot (613-637-2113), Elaine Szczygiel (613-637-2193), or June Fuller (613-637-2195).

The raffle prizes are as follows; a framed print by Arthur Ruzkowski, a framed painting by Clayton Kuiack, a print of canvas by Adam Holmberg, a wooden bowl by Barney Baker, a painting by Mariska McEathron, and a pet portrait by K. Fuller Creations.

Shalla says that this is a new event for South Algonquin and that the executive of the Whitney Seniors New Outlook has taken on the initiative of focusing the spotlight on local artists working in the shadows of the art world in South Algonquin.

“This project will help those artists gain public recognition and encourage them to partake in perhaps a yearly event that will enhance their personal efforts and will also show their support for the Whitney Seniors New Outlook program of South Algonquin,” she says.

Baker, who has a wooden bowl he created as one of the raffle prizes to be won, tells Bancroft This Week that upon retiring from the Royal Canadian Air Force after 29 years as an aerospace engineering officer and another nine plus years in the Canadian Space Agency, he really wanted to achieve a more balanced lifestyle by improving his imaginative and creative side.

“I chose to work with that which surrounds us in this area, the wood is nature’s art and provides the most amazing patterns which only need to be released from the piece of wood. I have still much to learn and I shall continue to work with nature and hopefully become more adept at bringing forth the full natural beauty of nature that surrounds us all. I look forward to this art show and gathering of local artists, some of whom I have met,” he says. “To view and understand the imagination and creativity of others will be an education and an opportunity for growth of my own goals.”