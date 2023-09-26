Headline News

Whitney Seniors putting on Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale Sept. 30

September 26, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Whitney Seniors New Outlook is putting on an Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale at the Whitney Seniors’ Centre on Sept. 30 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event provides the community the opportunity to come out and meet some South Algonquin Township artists, look at their work and have a chance at winning one of their pieces, via the raffle. Patsy Shalla, president of the Whitney Seniors New Outlook and Barney Baker, one of the local artists whose work is being shown and raffled off, comment on this upcoming event.

The Whitney Seniors New Outlook Art Show and Raffle, at the Whitney Seniors Centre on Sept. 30, will have tickets for the raffle available at a cost of three tickets for $5. They can be purchased by emailing whitneyseniorsnewoutlook@gmail.com, or by contacting organizers Patsy Shalla (613-637-2114) Linda Elliot (613-637-2113), Elaine Szczygiel (613-637-2193), or June Fuller (613-637-2195).

The raffle prizes are as follows; a framed print by Arthur Ruzkowski, a framed painting by Clayton Kuiack, a print of canvas by Adam Holmberg, a wooden bowl by Barney Baker, a painting by Mariska McEathron, and a pet portrait by K. Fuller Creations.

Shalla says that this is a new event for South Algonquin and that the executive of the Whitney Seniors New Outlook has taken on the initiative of focusing the spotlight on local artists working in the shadows of the art world in South Algonquin.

“This project will help those artists gain public recognition and encourage them to partake in perhaps a yearly event that will enhance their personal efforts and will also show their support for the Whitney Seniors New Outlook program of South Algonquin,” she says.

Baker, who has a wooden bowl he created as one of the raffle prizes to be won, tells Bancroft This Week that upon retiring from the Royal Canadian Air Force after 29 years as an aerospace engineering officer and another nine plus years in the Canadian Space Agency, he really wanted to achieve a more balanced lifestyle by improving his imaginative and creative side.

“I chose to work with that which surrounds us in this area, the wood is nature’s art and provides the most amazing patterns which only need to be released from the piece of wood. I have still much to learn and I shall continue to work with nature and hopefully become more adept at bringing forth the full natural beauty of nature that surrounds us all. I look forward to this art show and gathering of local artists, some of whom I have met,” he says. “To view and understand the imagination and creativity of others will be an education and an opportunity for growth of my own goals.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Truth art exhibition opens at the Art Gallery of Bancroft

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 5 the first half of the Truth and Reconciliation art exhibit entitled Truth opened at the Art Gallery of Bancroft. ...

Little Blue Cabins seeks feedback at stakeholder meeting

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kevin Taylor, chair of the board for Little Blue Cabins, along with the ...

Birds Creek students win first ever Stories of Peace Award

By Nate Smelle In 1981 the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 21 the International Day of Peace. Since then, each year people around the ...

Whitney Seniors putting on Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale Sept. 30

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Whitney Seniors New Outlook is putting on an Art Show, Raffle and Bake Sale at the Whitney ...

Bancroft and area Autumn Studio Tour returns for its 31st year

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Back for its 31st year, the Bancroft and area Autumn Studio Tour delighted attendees with the various wares ...

CAO Dorey addresses homelessness and affordable housing crisis in Hastings County

By Bill Kilpatrick Connor Dorey, who is now going into his third month as the new Chief Executive Officer for Hastings County, spoke to Bancroft ...

Homeless encampment at Community Trust is proving to be challenging for all those involved

By Bill Kilpatrick On Sept. 10 just after 7 a.m., John Scaife and Dante Gentles, residents at the apartment building at 21 Valley View drive, ...

Cheque presentation for $1,575 goes toward the Back the Cat initiative

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shawano Rate Payers Inc. on Dickey Lake raised money from an annual swim they do to support ...

United Way HPE’s Backpacks for Success program organizers overwhelmed by support

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter United Way Hastings Prince Edward’s Backpacks for Success program has been a big success this year and organizers ...

Community Trust holds gathering for third International Overdose Prevention Day

By Bill Kilpatrick Around 25 people gathered at the North Hastings Community Trust on Aug. 31 to raise awareness about the issue of drug overdoses ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support