2022 municipal election results

October 25, 2022

By Nate Smelle

The winds of change blew through Ontario on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24 as voters went to the polls to elect their next municipal councils. Of the nine local municipalities located within Bancroft This Week’s distribution area, six have decided to move forward with a new mayor at the head of the council table. Below, Bancroft This Week has compiled a list of 2022 election results for the following local municipalities: the Town of Bancroft; Municipality of Hastings Highlands; South Algonquin Township; Limerick Township; Wollaston Township; Faraday Township; Tudor and Cashel Township; Carlow Mayo Township; and, the Municipality of Highlands East.

Town of Bancroft

Bringing in 697 votes, the Town of Bancroft’s incumbent Mayor Paul Jenkins has earned another term as the head of council. Runner-up Scott Munro received 585 votes, while third place finisher Michael Anderson registered 189. As the top vote-earner in Bancroft’s Ward-1, Tracy McGibbon (521) will also serve another term on council. With 508 votes Mary Kavanagh will return to serve at the council table; along with George Eastman who received 407 votes. All three incumbent councillors in Dungannon Ward-2 were re-elected; with Barry McGibbon receiving 327 votes; Valerie Miles 293; and, Charles Mullett 283.

Expressing his gratitude to all those who voted, Mayor-elect Jenkins said “I would first like to thank all candidates for running and congratulations to all those who were successful. I would like to thank our departing councillors John Kirby and Wayne Wiggins who brought a lot of energy and wisdom to the table and were very instrumental in moving the town forward. We will take a few days to formalize our agenda for the upcoming year as we look to keep the momentum on existing projects plus address other emerging priorities.”

Municipality of Hastings Highlands

Voters in Hastings Highlands elected Tony Fitzgerald to serve as the municipality’s next Mayor. Coming out on top, Fitzgerald received 1,130 votes to beat out former councillors Dorothy Gerrow (871), and Frank Hickey (441). Fitzgerald will serve alongside fellow incumbent councillor Tammy Davis who was acclaimed as Deputy Mayor. They will be joined by three other incumbent councillors: Nancy Matheson with 1,301 votes; Tracy Hagar 1,285; and, Keith Buck 1,001.

Newcomer Joan Nieman received the most votes with 1,539 vote, earning her place at the council table, along with Roger Davis who received 1,180 votes.

After learning that he would be the municipality’s new Mayor, Fitzgerald told Bancroft This Week, “I feel honoured and privileged to be elected the Mayor of the Municipality of Hastings Highlands. I would like to thank all those who supported me and I would like to assure all residents of Hastings Highlands, both permanent and seasonal, that I will represent all of you to the best of my ability. We face many ongoing challenges and I look forward to working with the members of the new council for the next four years. I would also like to thank all the candidates who put their names forward in this election. It takes courage and dedication to your community to stand for public office. They deserve our respect and appreciation.”

Township of South Algonquin

Voters in South Algonquin’s have elected Ethel LaValley as their next Mayor. LaValley received 645 votes to beat out former incumbent councillor Bongo (201), and candidate Barney Baker (106).

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the voters in South Algonquin for the trust you have placed in me for the next four years,” LaValley told Bancroft This Week.

“I would like to thank the township staff for all their hard work. Many thanks to all the volunteers who worked so hard on my campaign. I am indeed very humbled. I would like to thank Bongo and Barney Baker for the respectful campaigns that they ran. I would like to congratulate all of the acclaimed and elected candidates. I look forward to working with all of you. Many thanks to everyone who put their names forward in this election. Megwetch.”

Receiving the nod in Airy Ward were Joan Kuiack (353), and Laurie Siydock (277). With 43 votes, Sandra Collins earned a chance to serve as councillor for the Lyell Ward. Shawn Pigeon rallied 118 votes to win the race for a seat at the council table in the Sabine Ward; while Bill Rodnick was acclaimed as councillor in the Dickens Ward; and, Joe Florent was acclaimed in the Murchison Ward.

Limerick Township

There will be a new Mayor in Limerick Township as Kim Carson beat out former incumbent Carl Stefanski. Carson received 326 votes, while Stefanski brought in 268. Carson will be joined on council by four acclaimed councillors: Glenn Locke, Grace Hamm, Shawn Pack, and Jan MacKillican.

Extending her appreciation to her supporters, Carson said “Thank you to all the people of Limerick Township for your confidence in me to represent you as your new Mayor. I believe that we can do great things together to protect our environment, keep taxes low and attract new businesses to our area. I commit to residents that I will look for appropriate small commercial investment based on the

suggestions that come from the community that we need to see in

Limerick Township that will help foster sustainable economic growth. I commit to open and transparent decisions that will build our great

community so we can all live, work and play here in Limerick Township.

I believe we can do more for the residents and I look forward to serving you!”

Wollaston Township

The people of Wollaston Township have also decided to elect a new leader, giving former councillor Michael Fuerth the top job. Fuerth, who took home 699 votes came out ahead of former mayor Lynn Kruger who received 292. Reflecting on his election as Mayor, Fuerth said, “The mandate issued by the good folks of Wollaston is clear, open, accountable, transparent leadership through data driven decisions.”

With 570 votes, Paul Ordanis was elected as the township’s next Deputy Mayor. Also earning their spots at the council table were: Sheila Currie (778); JD Fentie (655); and, Wendy Mortimer (615).

Faraday Township

Incumbent Mayor Dennis Purcell and Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson will both serve another term in office after being acclaimed. They will share the council table with incumbent councillors Bill Green (418) and Murray Bowers (369); and, newcomer John O’Donnell (363).

Tudor and Cashel Township

Tudor and Cashel Township was another of the local municipalities to elect a new mayor in 2022. Mayor-elect Dave Hederson took in 382 votes to defeat former incumbent Libby Clarke, who received 288 votes. Thrilled by the outcome of the election, and with having the opportunity to steer the municipality over the next four years, Hederson said he “could not be more pleased with last night’s historic election results in Tudor and Cashel. Congratulations to Bob Bridger, Elain Holloway, Jerry Chadwick and Brent Taylor. I look forward to working with each of you as we begin the process of building a collaborative council that works for the benefit of all taxpayers. Thank you to Mayor Clarke and Councillor Reeds for making it a real election and their service over the past four years. And thank you to all those who voted and supported their candidates during this election. Now the real work begins. Together we will be stronger.”

Hederson will be joined by Deputy Mayor-elect Bob Bridger (354); and councillors Jerry Chadwick (413); Elain Holloway (409); and Brent Taylor (408).

Carlow Mayo Township

The people of Carlow Mayo Township have also chosen to elect a new mayor; electing Randy Wallace with 350 votes, over former incumbent mayor Bonnie Adams (237).

Wallace will be working alongside Ward-1 councillors Pamela Stewart (215), and Elson Ruddy (160). Elected in Ward-2 were councillors Eldon Stewart (226), and Richard Dillabough (193).

Municipality of Highlands East

Incumbent Mayor-elect Dave Burton received 1,117 votes to defeat challenger Cheryl Ellis who registered 801 votes. Ward-2 Councillor-elect Angela Davis received 449 votes to earn her place at the council table; while Ward-1 Councillor Cam McKenzie; Ward-3 Councillor Cecil Ryall; and Ward-4 Councillor Ruth Strong were all acclaimed.

School Board Trustees

Ron Speck was acclaimed as English Public School Board Trustee; while Peter McEnery was acclaimed as English Separate School Board Trustee.