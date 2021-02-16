General News

Local students given awards for their artwork

February 16, 2021

Feb. 16, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Every year the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation hosts a regional competition for the Student Achievement Awards. The awards are open to all students in public secondary school and features both writing and creative arts. This year’s theme was Kindness is a Renewable Resource.

Three North Hastings High School students were declared the school and district winners of the competition in November. Then on Jan. 28 it was announced that they are also regional winners which places them in the top five of Ontario. The announcement on the provincial winners will be announced in March.

Mikayla Merrlles created a charcoal and water colour artwork entitled Throw Your Airplane. It won the junior artwork category. Her inspiration comes from the idea that “kindness is a journey, it all starts with a smile.”

Sinead Henry and Sally Ritter were winners in the Grades 9 to 12 media category for their video Timeless. In describing their video submission, Henry and Ritter say, “At the beginning of the film, Charlotte’s behavior was influenced by the echoes of social expectations and behaviors. Through the echo of Nora’s kindness, Charlotte comes to understand that no matter how many times we make mistakes, kindness can still be shown. “

The competition was designed to encourage the intellectual development of students and an interest in society. The 1984 Provincial Assembly established the awards in honour of Marion Drysdale, a secretary at OSSTF/FEESO Provincial Office for 22 years, for her dedicated work over so many years.



         

