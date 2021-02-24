Special events uncertain in 2021

February 23, 2021

By Chris Drost

In rural communities, social activities often revolve around an annual calendar of special events. Ranging from an annual fishing derby to a visit to the agricultural fair, they are something permanent and seasonal residents and visitors to the area have come to expect.

Last year, when the pandemic first hit, there was little thought that the cancellation of so many special events could extend beyond 2020, but 2021 has arrived, and so much has changed. Who would have thought?

Bancroft This Week reached out to a number of event organizers to find out what events will be going ahead this year as planned, which ones may take on a virtual element and which ones will simply not be happening.



Rockhound Gemboree

The Town of Bancroft has not made a decision yet on the Rockhound Gemboree, but clerk and operations manager Lianne Sauter, says,” Nothing official. It takes a lot of advance planning to run the Gemboree.”



Wheels, Water and Wings

The Bancroft Business Improvement Area made the decision to permanently withdraw running the annual Wheels, Water and Wings event normally held in July. The future of the event is unknown at this time.

Mineral Capital Concerts

While a decision has not yet been reached 100 per cent, organizer Kim Crawford says, “I am guessing it will be a no.”



Bancroft Cruisers

We reached out to the Bancroft Cruisers to learn what plans they have in place. “We are waiting to see what happens,” says Gail Kinney. She has heard that some cruiser clubs in other areas that held events last year had been fined. A number of the businesses who sponsored their events are no longer operating and so it would take some effort to get others on board and plan their events should regulations allow.



Bancroft Flying Club annual Fly-in Pancake Breakfast

Gary Gaudreau from the Bancroft Flying Club, organizers of the annual Pancake Breakfast, says, “We will have to see how it goes. We will follow the town’s lead. They were not aware that the BBIA is no longer coordinating the weekend-long Wheels, Water and Wings event. If it is prudent to do so, we would go ahead [with the Pancake Breakfast] based on provincial guidelines. It is not likely and we have to be safe.” Gaudreau says that if a decision is made by June 1, they still would have time to put the event together.



Coe Hill Agricultural Fair

According to organizers, no decision has been reached yet regarding the Coe Hill Agricultural Fair that typically takes place in August.



Wilberforce Fair

The organizers of the Wilberforce Fair have already made the decision to run a virtual fair for 2021. “We are in the process of figuring it all out,” says Joanne Vanier, treasurer. The plan is to have different categories as usual but instead of showing things in person, individuals will send in photos. In the case of juniors for example, they can still do their drawings and crafts for the competition, but will send in photos of their work to the jury for selection. Other competitions such as floral displays should work this way too. The official fair dates, Aug. 6 and 7, will be when results of the various competitions will be announced. All information and results will be available on their Facebook page and website.



Maynooth Farmer’s Market

Organizer, Chris Hass says that the market will go ahead as usual from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, starting the last weekend in May and running to Thanksgiving. “I won’t know the location until I talk to council,” she says. It will either be at the old community centre or on the lawn of Memories.



Garlic Festival

The Garlic Festival will run in coordination with the Maynooth Farmer’s Market on the third Saturday in August if COVID-19 is over.



Maynooth Madness

At this time no one has stepped forward to organize Maynooth Madness, according to Chris Hass, organizer of the Maynooth Farmer’s Market.



Bancroft Arts and Craft Guild Summer Show

No decision has been made yet. “A lot will depend on the regulations and availability of Millennium Park,” says organizer Nancy Brookes. They will be considering other creative options.



Bancroft Farmer’s Market

The town is currently discussing options with farmer’s market vendors for the Bancroft Farmer’s Market, something that did not run at all in 2020.