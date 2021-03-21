Headline News

Amber Alert issued after OPP member stabbed near Foxboro

March 21, 2021

By Nate Smelle

Early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. the Ontario Provincial Police issued an Amber Alert to warn the public of an armed and dangerous man at large in Hastings County.


The OPP’s media relations manager Bill Dickson indicated in a Facebook video that the suspect – Charles “Chuck” Parkinson, a 26-year old man with ties to ties to the Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County areas – is wanted for attempted murder.


According to Dickson, Parkinson stabbed a member of the OPP following a traffic stop on County Road 14, just west of Hwy 62 near Foxboro shortly before 1 a.m. He also indicated that the suspect allegedly stabbed the OPP member after climbing into the cruiser.

Parkinson is described as a 26-year-old, 5’8″ white male, weighing approximately 134 lbs. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweater, and a black hat with a red logo.


Parkinson is considered armed and dangerous.

The public in the area are advised to remain sheltered in place; and, to not approach Parkinson if he is spotted.


Anyone who has seen Parkinson, or who may have information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately at: 1-888-310-1122.



         

