UPDATE: Suspect arrested after attempted murder of OPP member

March 21, 2021
Early Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. the Ontario Provincial Police issued an Amber Alert to warn the public of an armed and dangerous man at large in Hastings County.
The OPP’s media relations manager Bill Dickson indicated in a Facebook video that the suspect – Charles “Chuck” Parkinson, a 29-year old man with ties to ties to the Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County areas – was wanted for attempted murder.
According to Dickson, Parkinson stabbed a member of the OPP following a traffic stop on County Road 14, just west of Hwy 62 near Foxboro shortly before 1 a.m. He also indicated that the suspect allegedly stabbed the OPP member after climbing into the cruiser.
The OPP announced shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 21 that Parkinson has since been arrested.