Bancroft hospital fund receives $5,000

March 30, 2021

By Chris Drost

The Boyer Family Charitable Fund has made a generous $5,000 donation to the Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital.

“This donation will go towards the area of greatest need – the Boyer Family has given us that leeway which is wonderful,” says Kim Bishop, North Hastings fund development committee chair. When asked how donations and community funding has been affected by the COVID pandemic, Bishop said “the committee made a conscious decision to take a step back from a big amount of community fundraising. We wanted to be sensitive to the many needs in the community over the last year.” She continued, “That said, the hospital spent an enormous amount of funds on fighting the pandemic by purchasing necessary PPE, upgrading some equipment, increasing staffing…etc.”

The ongoing fight against COVID-19 was one of the reasons Boyer chose the North Hastings Hospital as one of their seven donation recipients this year. The Bancroft community has done such a great job at following protocols and adapting to the many changes to daily life this past year, and the Boyer Family expressed their pride in supporting these efforts. “There are a lot of needs and we are grateful to receive this donation to help us provide life saving equipment in our hospital,” says Bishop.

The Boyer Family Charitable Fund was created by the Boyer Family to help support the many communities they have lived and worked in for the past 40 years. To kick off 2021 the Boyer Family donated $20,000 to seven charities across the Durham, Kawartha and Northumberland regions.

Boyer Auto Group was founded by Michael Boyer in 1981 in Apsley. It has grown to serve communities all over Ontario with 12 dealerships, 15 brands and five body shops. To learn more about Boyer Auto Group and the Boyer Family Charitable Fund, visit www.boyerautogroup.com.