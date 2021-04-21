General News

Tudor and Cashel family cleans up their road

April 21, 2021

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On its Facebook page on April 15, Tudor and Cashel Township gave a shout out to locals Melissa Davidson and her two sons, Ethan and Alexander, for picking up garbage along the side of the road they live on, Stoney Settlement Road. The township told them that “they rocked” and that they truly appreciated their dedication to keeping the township clean. Davidson says that they did it not only to clean up the road, but to raise awareness about littering.

Melissa Davidson says that the clean up day she had with her sons five-year-old Ethan and Alexander, who is 18 months old, was on April 14. They went out for about an hour around 6 p.m. She says her husband Dwayne has lived in Tudor and Cashel for about 30 years, and they bought their home on Stoney Settlement Road five years ago.

“Last year was the first year we started [picking up garbage]. On a walk with Ethan and Alex, who was still in a stroller, he asked me why there was so much garbage on the side of the road. I took this opportunity to explain what littering was. He asked if we could clean it up and on our next walk, we brought some trash bags with us and started. I sent the picture in and he was recognized over Facebook last year,” she says.

Again, this year, Ethan pointed out all the garbage and suggested to his Mom that they go and pick it all up, which is what they did.

“He kept saying that we should tell people not to litter, so I have a video of him giving this message ‘Litter is bad, you should save the Earth. So, pick up your litter, okay?’ When I asked Ethan what he thought about all the garbage his response was ‘I think the Earth will be broken forever.’ This coming from a five-year-old! We talked about how we can help save the Earth if we each do our part,” she says.

Davidson says that so far, they had filled two contractor sized garbage bags without getting a full kilometre in, which she says speaks to how much garbage there was. They found more than just the usual coffee cups and beer cans tossed out from vehicle windows. They also found multiple dump sites which contained garbage bags full of trash, and found books, toys, DVDs and shoes among the usual household garbage. She says Ethan is already talking about going out again, and how they’ll need to bring more than two bags with them this time.

“I sent in the pictures [of her family’s garbage clean up] to Sheryl [Scott, deputy clerk and administrative assistant in Tudor and Cashel] and I did this for a few reasons. One, because I feel that not enough good is shared. This past year has been extremely hard and everywhere you turn is overwhelmed with negativity or disheartening news. I have always been big on spreading positivity and I am hoping to pass this quality along to my boys also. The other reason I shared with Sheryl and over my own social media was for awareness. Every little bit adds up,” she says.

Mayor Libby Clarke said it was wonderful to see the Davidson children being socially responsible at such a young age.

“The surprise to me was the huge load of garbage they had collected and put in their wagons,” she says. “We could all learn from them on how to keep our community clean.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Homelessness and poverty driving opioid crisis in North Hastings

By Nate Smelle To gain insight into the opioid epidemic and how it is impacting people in North Hastings, over the past month Bancroft This ...

Water plant’s new roof in place

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Veolia Environmental Services is the company that Bancroft hired to manage the town’s water and waste water services. Every year they make ...

Ontario extends Stay-at-Home order

By Nate Smelle On Friday, April 16 the government of Ontario announced that it was strengthening enforcement of the province’s Stay-at-Home order, enhancing public health ...

South Algonquin discusses and passes its 2021 budget

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their April 7 meeting, South Algonquin council discussed some amendments to the draft budget that was presented ...

Poverty fueling opioid epidemic in North Hastings

By Nate Smelle In the past year, the number of overdose deaths in North Hastings has more than doubled. The fact that the majority of ...

Schools closed to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases hit all-time high

By Nate Smelle In response to the arrival of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive rise in new cases it has ...

Work starts on Youth Hub at former Club 580

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The renovations have started at the former Club 580, now 168 Hastings Street, to convert it into a Child and Youth Hub. ...

Local physician raises awareness about COVID-19

By Nate Smelle Since the pandemic first appeared in Ontario, Dr. Carolyn Brown of the Bancroft Community Family Health Team has been on the front-lines ...

Health unit enhances restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

By Nate Smelle On Wednesday, March 31 the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit reported what at the time was the region’s highest daily case ...

Bancroft expects to sell more building permits in 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Bancroft is looking at an increase in the number of building permits sold this year. This is what chief building officer Matt ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support