Commentary

Names, faces and numbers

June 2, 2021

By Nate Smelle

In keeping an eye on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all come to appreciate numbers in a different way over the past year. Every day on social media, we receive updates regarding the death toll, case counts, hospitalizations, outbreaks, ventilators and Intensive Care Unit beds in use, etc.

To keep us in the loop and provide us with a relatively accurate account of where we fit into the big picture of this ongoing crisis, these statistics are being delivered to us by all levels of government, and public health agencies from across Canada and around the world. Through interpreting this daily dose of numbers and figuring out how they impact our lives and livelihoods, we have developed a broader understanding of the significance of numbers and what they represent. In the case of COVID-19, as it has been with every global pandemic in human history, we have learned that there is a human face and name associated with every statistic.

With 1.38-million cases and 25,561 deaths from COVID-19 nation-wide; and, 171-million+ cases and 3.55-million deaths globally, everyone of us now has a personal connection with someone represented by these numbers. Moving beyond the pandemic, hopefully this lesson will translate into empathy for others, and meaningful action being taken to address the crises we face as a species. By means of this shared experience, whether talking about the number of people killed by the opioid epidemic, poverty, contaminated water, or the climate crisis, we can no longer disassociate the names and faces disguised by our numbers.

Over the weekend, Canadians were given another number to interpret – 215. This number tells a horrific story of systemic abuse and torture that we previously endorsed in our pursuit of a twisted notion of “progress.” Through our silence and complacency, we have allowed the inherently racist agenda of colonization to rot away the integrity of nearly everything that makes us proud to be Canadians.

We must never forget that every one of the 215 dead Indigenous children found in the mass grave at the now-closed Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia had a name and a face. We must also remember that everyone of these children had parents, grandparents, Elders, friends, and a community from which they were stolen.

Make no mistake, Canada’s residential school system was not a tragic accident, originally created with good intentions. It was a carefully calculated and malevolent attempt to destroy the rich diversity of Indigenous cultures that have existed here on Turtle Island since time immemorial.

One of the main architects of the residential school system and Canada’s first prime minister, John A. MacDonald actively promoted the separation of Indigenous children from their families and communities. In 1883, MacDonald declared, “When the school is on the reserve the child lives with its parents, who are savages; he is surrounded by savages. Indian children should be withdrawn as much as possible from the parental influence.”

Without a doubt, the residential school system was our government’s attempt to dehumanize and destroy the First Peoples who inhabited this land when they arrived. Now it serves as a reminder of the cultural genocide that gave rise to the nation we now call Canada.

Before we can hold our heads high as Canadians, we need to understand and address this hard truth, so that we can actually begin the process of reconciliation. If however we choose to continue looking the other way, the 215 Indigenous children killed in Kamloops, and the countless others forgotten in the soil outside Canada’s other 138 residential schools, will be remembered only as a number.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council to receive first draft of exotic animal bylaw on June 16

By Nate Smelle Since big cat owners Mark and Tammy Drysdale’s plans to operate a roadside zoo became public last November, opposition to their proposed ...

Safe Use Hastings looking for support

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Safe Use Hastings has created a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/05ba25ef. The safe consumption site is looking to purchase a mobile unit RV. ...

South Algonquin vaccine rollout changes quickly on a daily basis

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to the Renfrew County District Health Unit’s website as of May 18, those now eligible to book ...

Safe consumption site being planned for North Hastings

By Nate Smelle A growing team of community partners and harm reduction advocates gathered online on May 11 to discuss their plan to bring a ...

AstraZeneca vaccine suspended in Ontario amid concerns

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Because of concerns over blood clots, and out of an abundance of caution, Ontario stopped offering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 ...

Faraday passes Exotic Animal Bylaw

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Faraday Township council passed its own Exotic Animal Bylaw at its meeting on May 5. Other townships across ...

Local clergy speaks out about churches during pandemic

By Chris Drost The COVID-19 regulations for church gatherings have changed repeatedly during the course of the pandemic and local churches have had to adapt ...

Survival of lion cubs born in HH in jeopardy

By Nate Smelle Last week, the news broke that three lion cubs had been born at exotic animal owners Mark and Tammy Drysdales’ property on ...

COVID-19 outbreak in Hastings Highlands

By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit is asking everyone in the Hastings Highlands area who has even mild symptoms of COVID-19 ...

Hagar named Hastings Highlands new Mayor

By Nate Smelle Since Hastings Highlands’ former mayor Vic Bodnar abruptly resigned on Wednesday, March 31, the municipality’s former deputy mayor Tracy Hagar has been ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support