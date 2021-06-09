Whitney Pharmacy updates its vaccine supply and rollout

June 9, 2021

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On June 1, Mitul Pavagadhi, the owner and pharmacist at the Whitney Pharmacy in Whitney, provided an update on their COVID-19 vaccine dosage supply and rollout. They currently have 80 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for those residents wanting the get their COVID-19 vaccination.

According to Pavagadhi, they are not doing the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second shot yet as they weren’t part of the initial pilot project from March 10 to March 19, and started vaccinations in April. The second dose can be administered after 12 weeks, and they don’t have anyone up there who qualified under that criteria.

“Also, once we open a vial, we need to use up 10 does so we want to make sure we have 10 people registered so that the doses don’t go to waste,” he says.

Pavagadhi reiterates that anyone who got the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose is eligible to get it as a second dose after 84 days.

“We would like for people to know in the Bancroft area so we could use it up. There seems like less interest in the Whitney area, so if we spread the news, it might help avoid waste,” he says.

As of June 4, Pavagadhi said that appointments were available, and that the pharmacy also had 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand. Anyone interested in booking a vaccine shot at the Whitney Pharmacy or to be on the wait list for the vaccine, can do so at https://whitneypharmacy.medapp.ca/schedule.