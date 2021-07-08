General News

Celebrating Canada Day on the water

July 8, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Paudash Lake was covered with boats on Thursday, July 1 as the Paudash Lake Conservation Association held their annual Canada Day Boat Parade.

Over 50 boats floated around the lake past docks and homes on the lake blasting music and waving Canadian flags to celebrate the day. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the social barbecue was again canceled so after singing the national anthem at the end of the parade all the boats headed home as the rain came in.

Organizer Tacy Pastic says, “On a personal note, I usually get really excited to celebrate Canada Day and how wonderful it is to live here. This year was a little different for me, I am sure like many of us. I was asked why the choice of Tragically Hip music blasting through the Long and McQuade speaker provided by my son (shout out-thanks!). Gord Downie started talking about residential schools and the stripping of Indigenous rights and loss of their culture long before anyone wanted to listen. So, today was a little bittersweet. I did recite Tom Fraser’s (Mohawk of the Six Nations) words before we sang “Oh Canada” (which was quite risky, given the weather) to put things into perspective. I hope you all enjoyed the parade; we are very fortunate to be Canadians and live on such wonderful land.”



         

