General News

A parade to honour 50 years together

July 23, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore
It was a hay ride that brought Hald and Wilma Robinson together and now they are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. On Sunday, June 13 friends and family formed a parade out front of their home to celebrate the couple’s milestone.

On the 12 of June 1971 the couple said their vows at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Maynooth. Together they grew the Hald W. Robinson Haulage Limited and family, with sons Elton and Bryce. Now the boys are part of the family business.

While building the business Wilma also worked at the Bancroft courthouse as a court reporter, now called a court stenographer, typing the official transcript for the criminal and small claims court proceedings for 17 years. Hald sat on Hastings Highlands Council from several terms serving the community as a councillor. But what they might be most known for is being part of the committee that put on the annual Loggers Games in the Loggers Field for roughly 23 years.

Many of the community members who have worked with the Robinson’s over the years also took part in the parade past their house. As the couple sat on their front porch people came up the road and pulled through their driveway to yell out congratulations. Some dropped off cards and gifts, but all wished that the COVID-19 regulations would let them get out of the car and share a heartfelt hug and hold a big get together. Those who stopped by were treated to a cupcake version of the couple’s wedding cake recreated by their grandson Kiptyn so that everyone could have a piece of the celebration.

As for the most asked question of couples who last so long together, Hald says that, “I think it’s honesty, that makes the differences, and trust, would be another word.” While Wilma says that couples should, “never go to bed in an ugly mood.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Communities come together for Bowen

By Mike RileyLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter On July 17 at the Limerick Township community centre from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., volunteers from both Limerick ...

Hot market spells hot mess for local homeless

By Nate Smelle A recent press release from Zoocasa Real Estate Brokerage Inc. ranked Bancroft first out of municipalities in 17 regions from across Canada ...

Algonquin artist ‘Changing Perspectives’ through creation

By Nate Smelle Since the 215 stolen Indigenous children hidden in the soil at the former residential school in Kamloops B.C. were discovered at the ...

A graduation parade

By Kristena Schutt-Moore COVID-19 restrictions and protocols do not allow for large groups of people to gather together. This can make celebrations such as a ...

Youth aged 12 to 17 now eligible for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Nate Smelle By the time Bancroft This Week went to press on the afternoon of July 6, the global death toll registered at 3,986,902; ...

Tudor and Cashel respond to CVCA water level report

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In a posting on their township website and Facebook page on June 22, Tudor and Cashel Township addressed ...

Bancroft surpasses Relay for Life goal

By Kristena Schuut-Moore People may be physically and socially distanced, but the North Hastings community still came together in its own supportive way to help ...

COVID-19 restrictions ease as Ontario enters Stage-2 of reopening

By Nate Smelle With the rate of COVID-19 infection slowing, and key public health indicators continuing to improve with the increasing number of vaccinated Ontarians, ...

MNRF seeks public input regarding proposed Centre Lake development

By Nate Smelle The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s Bancroft district office is calling on members of the community to comment on a proposed ...

Turtle nesting season underway in North Hastings

By Nate Smelle Currently, seven of Ontario’s eight species of turtles are listed under the Ontario Endangered Species Act, 2007 as species at-risk. This is ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support