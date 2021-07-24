A parade to honour 50 years together

July 23, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

It was a hay ride that brought Hald and Wilma Robinson together and now they are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. On Sunday, June 13 friends and family formed a parade out front of their home to celebrate the couple’s milestone.

On the 12 of June 1971 the couple said their vows at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Maynooth. Together they grew the Hald W. Robinson Haulage Limited and family, with sons Elton and Bryce. Now the boys are part of the family business.

While building the business Wilma also worked at the Bancroft courthouse as a court reporter, now called a court stenographer, typing the official transcript for the criminal and small claims court proceedings for 17 years. Hald sat on Hastings Highlands Council from several terms serving the community as a councillor. But what they might be most known for is being part of the committee that put on the annual Loggers Games in the Loggers Field for roughly 23 years.

Many of the community members who have worked with the Robinson’s over the years also took part in the parade past their house. As the couple sat on their front porch people came up the road and pulled through their driveway to yell out congratulations. Some dropped off cards and gifts, but all wished that the COVID-19 regulations would let them get out of the car and share a heartfelt hug and hold a big get together. Those who stopped by were treated to a cupcake version of the couple’s wedding cake recreated by their grandson Kiptyn so that everyone could have a piece of the celebration.

As for the most asked question of couples who last so long together, Hald says that, “I think it’s honesty, that makes the differences, and trust, would be another word.” While Wilma says that couples should, “never go to bed in an ugly mood.”