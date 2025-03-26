Metcalfe talks North Hastings Music Festival

By Bill Kilpatrick On March 20 at 8 a.m. Wollaston council held a special meeting to discuss their 2025 budget. Absent was Deputy Mayor Paul ...

By Bill Kilpatrick The volunteers for the WoodShare program have decided to separate from the North Hastings Community Trust. The program has provided emergency firewood ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The student juried exhibition opening ceremony at the Art Gallery of Bancroft was a resounding success on March ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Three Bancroft and area residents were awarded the King Charles III coronation medal on March 6 by MP ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board released the findings from Nipissing Counts 2024, which tabulated the ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Art Gallery of Bancroft had their “most important fundraiser of the year” on March 1 at the ...

By Bill Kilpatrick The third application was the charm for Care North Hastings, who were finally successful in applying for the 2025-2026 provincial Seniors’ Active ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The restoration of Arne Roosman’s mural depicting the history of Bancroft and area since the arrival of the ...

By Nate SmelleOn Feb. 28 a meeting was held at the White House that brought together U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and ...

By Nate Smelle It appears that enough Ontario voters showed up to hand Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party a third majority government in ...