Murchison and Lyell recreation committee Easter Egg Hunt and breakfast coming up

February 28, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Despite years of being told not to put all your eggs in one basket, you’re going to want to do just that at the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt and breakfast hosted by the Murchison and Lyell Recreation Committee on April 2 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Madawaska Complex in Madawaska up in South Algonquin Township. Nicole Dupuis from the recreation committee comments on this upcoming event.

The Murchison and Lyell Recreation Committee are hosting this Easter Egg Hunt on April 2 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Madawaska Complex in Madawaska. The morning event promises crafts, treats, the Easter Bunny and a pancake breakfast.

Dupuis says that they’ve been doing these Easter Egg Hunts now for about 40 years, so it’s something that they have been doing a long time.

“We usually did hot dogs for lunch [after the Easter Egg Hunt], but I decided to do a pancake breakfast this year,” she says.

Dupuis says they have this year’s event all planned out and are just in the process of procuring all the supplies they’ll need to make it happen. She reveals the committee is also very crafty so they are able to make some of the items they require.

“It’s an annual thing, so we know what we’re doing. We have a supply [of Easter items] as we’ve been doing it for years and last year, we had a big donation from [John Pollack from Four Corners Algonquin Camping and Glamping] in Whitney,” she says.

According to Dupuis, all the kids in the community are really excited about the Easter Egg Hunt and breakfast.

“When I see kids in the community, they talk to me about it.”