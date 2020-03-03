Maynooth has sweet tooth for butter tarts

March 3, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since the program began in 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than 29 million trees throughout the province. With ...

Feb. 25, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since members of Ontario’s four education unions began withdrawing services in opposition to the provincial government’s cuts last October, ...

Feb. 18, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore The Stewards of the Eagles Nest is looking to start expanding the trails of the Eagles Nest park over ...

Feb. 18, 2020 By Nate Smelle The Lake St. Peter Community Centre was the place to be on Family Day thanks to a unique new ...

Feb. 11, 2020 By Nate Smelle Over the past two weeks the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has expanded its job action in protest of ...

Feb. 11, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Joe “The Elk Man” Neuhold always said that when he passed away his friends should get together and have ...

Feb. 4, 2020 By Chris Drost At a meeting of community representatives on Dec. 10, 2019, the stage was set for creating a warming centre ...

Jan. 28, 2020 By Nate Smelle Last week Hastings – Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan announced that he would be joining the race to ...

Jan. 28, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Earlier this month the Grade 2/3 students at Maynooth Public School had been participating in a social studies class ...

Jan. 28, 2020 By Chris Drost The heavy snowfall did not dampen the spirits of the crowd that gathered for the annual Alzheimer’s Walk for ...