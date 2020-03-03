General News

Snowboarding down the Eagles Nest

March 3, 2020

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The road up to the Eagles Nest Park is closed off to vehicles by a mountain of snow during winter months. But that doesn’t slow winter sport enthusiasts like snowboarder Doug Lee, who takes full advantage of the steep sloping road covered in fresh powder. 
Lee has created a small snowboarding course down the Eagles Nest Road and he invites people to come use the winter trails and enjoy the winter wonders of Eagles Nest. “People, especially young people, need to get out and exercise more and Bancroft has the perfect spot for that right here in town.”
As a contractor travelling to North Hastings regularly from Perth, Lee was looking for a way to spend his extra time when not at work during the week. Then a friend told him about the Eagles Nest, and now he can often be seen tearing up the snow.
Five years ago Lee was diagnosed with cancer and during his battle he was unable to participate in the sport he loved. This year is his first year back to snowboarding and he says the Eagles Nest is one of his favourite spots because of has the perfect conditions and scenery.
To enhance the experience Lee has created several small ramps and jumps along the Eagles Nest road. “Nothing too big to be a nuisance come spring or cause issues on the road, but just big enough to make things exciting and help people learn balance and other aspects of snowboarding.”
Other snowboarders have already started using Lee’s paths. “I never get to see them as we seem to use the trails at different times but I see their tracks in the snow. It’s nice to know that people are coming out and enjoying the beauty and fun of the outdoors. I’d like to see more people come out and use this space more. This hill would work for snowshoes and skiing too.”



         

