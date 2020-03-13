Headline News » Uncategorized

Covid-19 Caronavirus Cancellations/Changes

March 13, 2020

by Kristena Schutt-Moore

This is a list of cancellations, closures and scheduling changes made in regards to safety concerns with the spread of Coronavirus or COVID-19. If you have a cancellation or event change you would like to have included in this list please email kristena@bancroftpress.ca. The list will be updated as information is collected.

Saturday, March 14

Public schools – following March Break, all publicly funded schools in Ontario will be closed for two weeks. Schools will be closed from March 14 to April 5.

Minor hockey – all practices, games and tournaments cancelled for the rest of the season. (Ontario Minor Hockey Association)

The Wollaston Public Library will be closed effective Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, April 5, 2020 or postponed until further notice.

Maynooth Farmers Market and Seedy Saturday at Hastings Highlands Centre on Saturday, March 14 have both been cancelled.

Monday, March 16:

A Jurassic Journey with dinosaur expert Tim Jeffries, hosted by the North Hastings Public Library at the Faraday Community Centre is cancelled.

Hastings Highlands Public Library will be closed from Monday, March 16 to Saturday, April 4 . All regular and special programming scheduled for that time will be cancelled or
postponed.

Thursday, March 19:

Hastings Highlands council meetings between Thursday, March 19 and Sunday, April 5 will be postponed, but the regular council meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 18

Friday, March 20:

North Hastings Children’s Services Community Day March Break Event at Bancroft Legion is cancelled.

Monday, March 23:

The meeting of the  Parkinson’s Canada  support group, that was scheduled for March 23 at the Bridge Community Church, has been cancelled

Saturday, April 4:

Cardiff – Sign Making Fundraiser for Relay for Life on April 4 is cancelled (according to Municipality of Highlands East).

North Hastings High School:

1) The Quebec City trip for Grade 8 students has been cancelled.2) The Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test has been postponed until further notice. We do not know if there will be an opportunity to write the test this year.3) All community use of schools permits for the period of Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, April 5 have been cancelled.4) All student cooperative education placements are cancelled during this 3 week shutdown. This means that coop students are not to attend their coop placements, as they will not be covered by WSIB. Do not worry about the loss of hours. We will ensure that this shutdown will not be the cause of loss of coop credits.5) There will be no opportunities to access the building for any reason from March 14 to April 5 inclusive. Even the Principal is not allowed to be in the building.



         

