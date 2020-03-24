MHCC says work from home

March 24, 2020
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
Recently the global response to COVID-19 has been to focus strategies to avoid overburdening healthcare systems and halting the spread of the virus. The Mental Health Commission of Canada calls this “flattening the curve” and says the best way to do this is through social distancing or limiting social interaction.
To better achieve social distancing the MHCC announced a three-week work from home directive on Monday, March 16 for its employees and are asking others to follow suit. This means that the MHCC is asking those that are able to, to work from home for up to three weeks to help halt the spread of COVID-19.
MHCC president and CEO Louise Bradley explains that “While Canada remains a lower-risk region, the MHCC is committed to doing our part to flatten the curve. As we are technologically well-connected, it is both our responsibility and our privilege to do. These are important measures to help safeguard our many peers who can’t. If you can, please do. In the short term, nothing is more important than reducing the spread and transmission of COVID-19. That said, we plan to share information in the coming days around how to manage the stress and anxiety stemming from these uncertain times, as well as ideas on how Canadians can more effectively manage working from home and the very real implications of social isolation.”
Those interested in more information from MHCC regarding mental health issues during COVID-19 are asked to contact the MHCC through its website www.mentalhealthcommission.ca.
The MHCC’s self isolation directive has been put in place until April 30 and will be re-evaluated on a regular basis.