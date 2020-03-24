MHCC says work from home

March 24, 2020 By Nate Smelle As observed in all communities throughout the province, day-to-day life has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in ...

March 24, 2020 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Recently the global response to COVID-19 has been to focus strategies to avoid overburdening healthcare systems and halting the ...

March 23, 2020 By Nate Smelle By the time The Bancroft Times went to press on Monday, March 23 the World Health Organization had reported ...

March 23, 2020 By Chris Drost The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is using a series of webinars to help fight off ...

March, 17, 2020 By Nate Smelle On March 11 the World Health Organization upgraded the status of the COVID-19 outbreak to a global pandemic. Since ...

by Kristena Schutt-Moore This is a list of cancellations, closures and scheduling changes made in regards to safety concerns with the spread of Coronavirus or ...

March 10, 2020 By Nate Smelle The following story contains graphic details, which may not be suitable for all readers. With Canada’s neighbour to the ...

March 10, 2020 By Chris Drost Although there was a last-minute change in speakers for the event on Sunday, March 8, the solidarity fundraiser for ...

March 3, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since the program began in 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than 29 million trees throughout the province. With ...

Feb. 25, 2020 By Nate Smelle Since members of Ontario’s four education unions began withdrawing services in opposition to the provincial government’s cuts last October, ...