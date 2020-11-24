Algonquin artist hosts art exhibit at Foodland

November 24, 2020

By Nate Smelle

After recently setting up her latest exhibit at the new Gallery at The Mount in Peterborough, Algonquin artist, Sherry Crawford said she was forced to take it down only a few days later, when public health announced that non-essential businesses needed to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Thinking outside the box about how she could continue to show her work, Crawford said she contacted owner/operator of Foodland in Bancroft Joee Favot to ask if she could use some space at the grocery store to display some of her art.

Once granted permission to use the space in this unconventional way, Crawford selected some of her favourite pieces from the collection that was briefly on display in Peterborough and set up a new exhibit near the entrance of Foodland in Bancroft that she calls, “A Touch of Algonquin.”

While the opportunities for artists to exhibit their work are becoming more scarce due to the pandemic, Crawford said she has been using the extra time to create more. By continuing with her work, she said when galleries in Ontario eventually reopen for public events again she will be ready.



“I basically paint whenever and wherever I can around my place so the whole place is a studio,” said Crawford.

“To find somewhere to show your work, you need to think even more creatively now. You have to do what you can do to find places where people can see your work … When things slow down with COVID-19 I would like to open a gallery somewhere.”



To give art lovers an opportunity to check out “A Touch of Algonquin,” and possibly add one of her paintings to their Christmas shopping list, Crawford said the exhibit will remain on display at Foodland throughout the holiday season. To learn more about Crawford and view some of her work, visit her website at: www.jamesfineartcollection.com.