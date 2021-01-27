MP Sloan lashes out at O’Toole after being kicked out of caucus

Jan. 27, 2021

By Nate Smelle

After finding out that Hastings Lennox and Addington’s MP Derek Sloan had accepted a donation from a known neo-Nazi, last Wednesday the Conservative Party voted to kick the controversial social conservative politician out of the caucus.

Although Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole previously defended Sloan when he came under fire last spring for making racist and false allegations regarding Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam, his tolerance of the MP’s antics have evaporated. Explaining the Conservative caucus’s reasons for expelling Sloan in a statement released Jan. 20, O’Toole said it was “not because of one specific event, but because of a pattern of destructive behaviour involving multiple incidents and disrespect towards the Conservative team for over a year. These actions have been a consistent distraction from our efforts to grow the Party and focus on the work we need to do.”

Following his expulsion from the Conservative Party, Sloan fired back on Twitter, tweeting that his “ejection from caucus shows an absolute cowardice and failure to address real issues that animate much of our base.”

Sloan continued “This is about the grassroots: When they eject me they are saying, ‘We despise YOU the grassroots, we despise your values, we despise the things that are important to you.’ They are thumbing their noses at YOU. Conservatives are furious and will make their voice heard.”

Casting more shade on the Conservative leader and the Party, Sloan said O’Toole won the leadership “by claiming to be a blue Tory and he is as Red as they come, it’s clear that he lied to conservatives and he’s now trying to remake the party in his own red image.” Declaring that he remains “the same real conservative,” he said he will be here to stand against the “crazy government overreach we’re seeing now, and the absolute vapid response we’ve seen from the opposition in Ottawa. This is OUR party and we will take it back.”

Sloan returned to Twitter the next day to continue his tirade against O’Toole and the Conservative Party. Explaining what he considers to be the “REAL reason” for his ejection from the Conservative Party, he said “O’Toole and team had emotional/psychological meltdown after D.C. events and their knee-jerk reaction is to purge right-wing/conservative elements. Hence a ‘sacrificial lamb’ to appease left and liberal media. I was the most obvious candidate but I won’t be the last.”

According to Sloan, 10 per cent of the $131 donation from known neo-Nazi Frederick Paul Fromm that led to his expulsion from the Conservative Party was accepted by the Party itself. O’Toole addressed the conflict with Sloan again during a press conference on the morning of Monday, Jan. 25. Despite the fact the Conservative Party did accept a percentage of the donation Fromm made to Sloan’s leadership campaign, O’Toole maintained that he and the caucus hold themselves to a “very high standard.”