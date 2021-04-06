Bancroft expects to sell more building permits in 2021

April 6, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

Bancroft is looking at an increase in the number of building permits sold this year. This is what chief building officer Matt Aldom reported to the Bancroft Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, March 23.

In his first quarterly report he stated that from the start of January till March 15 the number of permits sold was on par with 2019 and 2020, but that he had reports from several people that they would be seeking permits in the summer months.

“From the rumblings that I have been hearing it will be a pretty busy year,” Aldom explained. “There are a lot of full houses coming, from what I hear. Plus some other larger permits that will be coming our way as well.”

There have been eight full permits that have been confirmed so far. One individual reported to Aldom that he would be purchasing six permits from the building department.

Compost program

Roads manager Perry Kelly reported that the town has had a really good winter, and that once winter maintenance season is fully over he expects to bring council a good report. He says that they have been able to reduce the salt cost and stabilize the amount the roads are treated with. This both helps cut down on costs and provides better maintenance of the roads.

The town is looking into having four Hazardous Waste Days, one in May, June, July and August. During each event the public will be invited to drop off their hazardous chemicals such as oils and paints. The details will be released closer to the dates.

Another change that may be on the horizon for the town’s waste program is the introduction of a compost program. This would include homes in Bancroft having compost bins where they can put their compost waste in the bins. This program is just in the idea stage, and will be brought forward to the waste site committee at a future date to plan practicals and details and to assess costs and if it would work for Bancroft.

Daytime burning restrictions

The fire department is starting to monitor spring conditions for both fire and water. Day time burning restrictions will be put into effect as of Thursday, April 1. Once in place these restrictions mean that those wishing to have a fire will have to purchase a burn permit from the township, and burning can only take place between 7 a.m. till 7 p.m.

Fire Chief Pat Hoover asks that those with wood burning appliances to also keep watch of ash piles, as ambers from such piles can cause grass fires. Bancroft usually has a couple grass fires started accidentally in this way every year.

After the announcement that the Ontario Fire College was closing, the Ontario government announced that each fire department was to receive funding for $4,500 the additional funding based on population. This means that the Bancroft Fire Department has been guaranteed $5,500 in funding for training and inspections. The department applied to the grant to purchase a couple of iPads and portable printers to help with home and business fire inspections as well as online training.