Trick or treat at Burke’s Barnyard

October 27, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The animals mingled with ghouls and goblins and the campsites became haunted at Burke’s Barnyard during the Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Families were invited to come dressed up in their spooktastic costumes and feed the pigs, turkeys and chickens or visit the campsites and get their faces painted. Others prefered hunting down clues in the scavenger hunt where they were able to win a goody bag. Participants followed five riddle clues to find the hidden stamps that were used to mark each completed riddle, once each clue was found they handed in the hunt list to get their sweets.

The night ended with names being pulled for the raffle draw for the Spooktacular Family Fun Pack. Jackie MacVarish of Bancroft was the grand prize winner.

This was Burke’s Barnyard’s first annual Trick-or-Treat event and plans are already underway for next year. Melissa Burke, the owner of Burkes Barnyard says that she and her family developed the fun event for the farm as a way to help area families have a chance to get out and enjoy Halloween this year and it was inspired by the pumpkin patches that she used to go to as a kid.



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

South Algonquin businesses benefit from Enabling Accessibility Fund

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Angela Pollak, the secretary with the South Algonquin Business Alliance and the owner and manager at Four Corners ...

Nominations for FOCA achievement awards due Nov. 30

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to the latest Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Association newsletter, nominations for the FOCA achievement awards for 2021 ...

Bancroft gets update from Quinte Health Care

By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the Bancroft council meeting of Tuesday, Oct. 12 council got an update from Quinte Health Care president Stacey Daub and board ...

South Algonquin votes against additional bylaw enforcement hours

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter South Algonquin Township council, at their regular meeting on Oct. 6, voted against a motion to add 20 ...

Tudor and Cashel approves roads for Rally of the Tall Pines

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Oct. 5, Tudor and Cashel council voted to approve the Lincoln Electric Rally of ...

Police reports confirm lions escaped, killed, and ate tiger

By Nate Smelle Zoocheck’s campaigns director Julie Woodyer recently provided Bancroft This Week with newly acquired information regarding some of the events which led to ...

Leaders reflect on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Nate Smelle “When the school is on the reserve the child lives with its parents, who are savages; he is surrounded by savages, and ...

Carlow Mayo Public Library and Metis Nation of Ontario cooperating on events

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Carrie McKenzie, the CEO and head librarian at Carlow Mayo Public Library, announced on the library’s Facebook page ...

Vaccination required for those of age involved with minor hockey

By Nate Smelle In light of the Ford government’s decision to make it mandatory for people to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate proving full vaccination ...

Grand reopening ceremony held at Eagles Nest

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The intermittent chance of rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of everyone who attended the grand reopening ceremony of ...

