Trick or treat at Burke’s Barnyard

October 27, 2021

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The animals mingled with ghouls and goblins and the campsites became haunted at Burke’s Barnyard during the Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Families were invited to come dressed up in their spooktastic costumes and feed the pigs, turkeys and chickens or visit the campsites and get their faces painted. Others prefered hunting down clues in the scavenger hunt where they were able to win a goody bag. Participants followed five riddle clues to find the hidden stamps that were used to mark each completed riddle, once each clue was found they handed in the hunt list to get their sweets.

The night ended with names being pulled for the raffle draw for the Spooktacular Family Fun Pack. Jackie MacVarish of Bancroft was the grand prize winner.

This was Burke’s Barnyard’s first annual Trick-or-Treat event and plans are already underway for next year. Melissa Burke, the owner of Burkes Barnyard says that she and her family developed the fun event for the farm as a way to help area families have a chance to get out and enjoy Halloween this year and it was inspired by the pumpkin patches that she used to go to as a kid.