Preparing next year’s veterans’ banners

November 9, 2021
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
This year’s veterans’ banners hanging above Bancroft’s streets leading up to Remembrance Day were well received with many people finding relatives’ banners and posting their pictures online.
This project was a team effort between the Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum and the Bancroft Business Improvement Association. The banners honour local heros and offer an opportunity to learn about the area’s war time history. The museum also has a veteran’s room that offers more in depth information then what can be placed on the banners.
The veterans’ banners are now available to order for 2022. Those wishing to honour a loved one who has served or is serving are asked to contact the museum before July 21 so that the new banners can be made and arrive in time for Remembrance Day next year. The price is $250 for a double sided banner and hanger; that also includes tax and shipping. The estimated life of each banner is about five years. Those interested in purchasing a banner are asked to contact Mary Kavanagh for details at 613-332-1884 or email bancroftnhheritagemuseum@gmail.com.