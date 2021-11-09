Preparing next year’s veterans’ banners

By Chris Drost Following the First World War a number of veterans groups came together but, although they had common objectives, they largely floundered. An ...

By Nate Smelle Each year at 11:11 a.m. on Nov. 11 people across Canada gather around the flag in honour of those who fought and ...

By Mike Riley In a posting on their Facebook page on Oct. 25, Tudor and Cashel Township revealed that a new resident, Sheila Turner, had ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore In 2008 the remains of the Stirling III BK716 plane that was carrying Sgt Ronald Kennedy (flight engineer), Sgt Leonard Shrubsall (mid-upper ...

By Nate Smelle As winter fast approaches, once again there are several residents of the Bancroft area uncertain about whether they will have a warm ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore Every year firefighters are one of the first responders that risk themselves for their community, running into fires, pulling people out of ...

By Chris Drost The Ontario school curriculum has changed in recent years and so Bancroft This Week reached out to teacher Chip Gillis, head of ...

By Michael Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Angela Pollak, the secretary with the South Algonquin Business Alliance and the owner and manager at Four Corners ...

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to the latest Federation of Ontario Cottagers’ Association newsletter, nominations for the FOCA achievement awards for 2021 ...

By Kristena Schutt-Moore During the Bancroft council meeting of Tuesday, Oct. 12 council got an update from Quinte Health Care president Stacey Daub and board ...