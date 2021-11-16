General News

SIRCH prepares to Share The Warmth in Bancroft

November 16, 2021

By Nate Smelle

On Saturday, Nov. 20 the Supportive Initiative for Residents in the County of Haliburton Thrift Warehouse in  Bancroft will hold its fifth annual Share The Warmth winter clothing giveaway.


SIRCH’s communications coordinator Angelica Ingram said the event was born from the desire of neighbours wanting to help their neighbours. In the beginning, she explained that the idea was to collect and giveaway gently used winter coats that could be used by someone in their community.


Since then, Ingram said what started out as a simple coat drive has grown to include snow-pants, hats, mitts, scarves, socks, boots and more. Describing the generosity of the community as simply astounding, she said each year they are able to provide those in need with a large selection of items for everyone, including men, women and children of all ages.


Share The Warmth is an annual event organized by SIRCH Community Services that was born out of a need to help community members get through the cold and harsh winter months, Ingram said.


North Hastings has many seasonal jobs, and individuals are struggling with isolation, food insecurity, rising heating costs and more. This giveaway is just one way to help eliminate the cost and stress of keeping you and your family warm over the winter.


Before the items become available on Nov. 20, Ingram said volunteers will check and sort the items to ensure they don’t have rips or stains; and that they are in working order to keep people warm. Noting that the annual Share the Warmth event is coordinated by SIRCH Community Services, she said their vision is to have thriving communities where each person feels connected, supported and encouraged.


“We couldn’t do this event without the amazing volunteers and community members who contribute their time and donated goods,” explained Ingram. “Every year we get hundreds of items donated; last year alone we distributed more than 1,400 items in our region. There are so many who contribute to its success, and we are thankful for everyone!”


Donations of gently used winter clothing items can be dropped off at the SIRCH Thrift Warehouse on Hastings Street North, located next to McDonalds. The Share the Warmth giveaway will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All items will be given out for FREE.


While COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the giveaway (masks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, etc.), Ingram said attendees will not need to show proof of vaccination. For more information on SIRCH’s Share the Warmth winter clothing giveaway, and the other community services they offer visit: www.SIRCH.on.ca.



         

