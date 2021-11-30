AGB outreach project inspired by its volunteers

November 30, 2021

by CHRIS DROST

Staff

In a community outreach initiative, the Art Gallery of Bancroft will be making room on the fence in front of the former Victorian Lady building on Hastings St. (where they

currently have artwork installed), for warm winter hats, gloves, scarves and socks. Those who can make use of these warm items are welcome to take what they need from the

fence.

The decision was made at a recent meeting of the AGB volunteers. When the conversation turned to the challenges for many in the community, especially in winter, they asked themselves how they could help.

The idea of hanging warm winter clothing in the street is nothing new. For a number of years this trend has been growing in North America. A group in Regina called Chase the Chill, for example, attaches warm clothing to telephone and light poles. They have been doing this since 2010.

Volunteers from the AGB will be kicking things off by collecting items they have to contribute. Then, “the public is more than welcome to add items to the fence as well. They can be either poked through a hole or pegged on,” says AGB

treasurer, Carol Kirby.

The donated items can be either used or new. One volunteer spent time this past weekend washing up extra scarves and hats that will be added to the fence.

There are currently programs in the community that make coats and other items available to those who could benefit, including one through SIRCH. This initiative is something extra that will make it very easy for people to access the clothing they need to keep warm this winter.

“Our volunteers are thinking about those in need at this time of year and wanted to help out,” says AGB president, Hugh Monteith.