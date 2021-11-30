General News

AGB outreach project inspired by its volunteers

November 30, 2021

by CHRIS DROST
Staff

In a community outreach initiative, the Art Gallery of Bancroft will be making room on the fence in front of the former Victorian Lady building on Hastings St. (where they
currently have artwork installed), for warm winter hats, gloves, scarves and socks. Those who can make use of these warm items are welcome to take what they need from the
fence.
The decision was made at a recent meeting of the AGB volunteers. When the conversation turned to the challenges for many in the community, especially in winter, they asked themselves how they could help.
The idea of hanging warm winter clothing in the street is nothing new. For a number of years this trend has been growing in North America. A group in Regina called Chase the Chill, for example, attaches warm clothing to telephone and light poles. They have been doing this since 2010.
Volunteers from the AGB will be kicking things off by collecting items they have to contribute. Then, “the public is more than welcome to add items to the fence as well. They can be either poked through a hole or pegged on,” says AGB
treasurer, Carol Kirby.

The donated items can be either used or new. One volunteer spent time this past weekend washing up extra scarves and hats that will be added to the fence.
There are currently programs in the community that make coats and other items available to those who could benefit, including one through SIRCH. This initiative is something extra that will make it very easy for people to access the clothing they need to keep warm this winter.
“Our volunteers are thinking about those in need at this time of year and wanted to help out,” says AGB president, Hugh Monteith.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

SABA general meeting discusses upcoming year

BY MICHAEL RILEYLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter The South Algonquin Business Alliance held their general meeting on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. virtually ...

Old Hastings Road Bridge work completion delayed longer than anticipated

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Old Hastings Road Bridge over Egan Creek in Faraday Township will take longer to complete than previously ...

Baseball for Dad Mark24 apparel fundraiser coming soon

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On their Facebook page on Nov. 13, Baseball for Dad told the community that they were going to ...

Children five to 11 now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Nate Smelle As of Tuesday, Nov. 23 children in Ontario between the ages of five and 11 became eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. ...

Kauffeldt resigns council seat to be Bancroft’s new general manager

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At their meeting on Nov. 9, the Town of Bancroft council accepted the resignation of Councillor Andra Kauffeldt, ...

The proud history of the Royal Canadian Legion

By Chris Drost Following the First World War a number of veterans groups came together but, although they had common objectives, they largely floundered. An ...

Artist shares lessons learned from life during wartime

By Nate Smelle Each year at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 people across Canada gather around the flag in honour of those who fought and ...

Tudor and Cashel resident encourages others to ‘Pass it On’

By Mike Riley In a posting on their Facebook page on Oct. 25, Tudor and Cashel Township revealed that a new resident, Sheila Turner, had ...

North Hastings fallen honoured in Holland

By Kristena Schutt-Moore In 2008 the remains of the Stirling III BK716 plane that was carrying Sgt Ronald Kennedy (flight engineer), Sgt Leonard Shrubsall (mid-upper ...

Bancroft man’s tent set on fire while he slept

By Nate Smelle As winter fast approaches, once again there are several residents of the Bancroft area uncertain about whether they will have a warm ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support