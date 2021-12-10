Douglas book signing now scheduled for Dec. 11

December 10, 2021

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Back on Oct. 8, Bancroft This Week published an article on Samantha L. Douglas’ book signing on Oct. 9 at the North Hastings Public Library that was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. This event celebrates her children’s book Joey’s Sleepover. According to Natalie Phillips, the events coordinator at NHPL, the event is now going forward at the library on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Phillips told Bancroft This Week back in October that the library was excited to host Douglas’ book signing and meet the author event. Douglas also expressed what a thrill it was to attend the book signing and meet all of her fans in person. As with all events like these, COVID-19 protocols like masks and social distancing will be in place. This “Meet the Author” book signing event will be held indoors in the children’s room on the bottom floor of the library.

The book signing came about initially because Kimberly Munn, the CEO and head librarian at NHPL, had heard about a young local author who had recently had her first book published and she got to meet her. Of course, that young local author was Douglas. McMunn mentioned to Douglas that they’d be interested in hosting an event for her and would contact her soon, and the rest is history.

According to Phillips, she and the rest of the NHPL staff are still very excited to have Douglas stop by and sign copies of her book.

“It was unfortunate that we had to cancel back in October, however, there were unforeseen circumstances. Samantha was very understanding about rescheduling and now on Dec. 11 she will be at the library with her first children’s book Joey’s Sleepover!” she says.

Douglas is very happy to be coming back for this rescheduled book signing and she says she can’t wait. She says that sales have been brisk for Joey’s Sleepover, and she reveals it is now available at a new bookstore in Haliburton, Master’s Book Store, which she calls one of the best local bookstores she’s ever been in.

“I hope we have a lovely day for the event. I can’t wait to meet everyone who comes. And if anyone would like to hear a reading of Joey’s Sleepover, watch for the upcoming video on the NHPL’s YouTube channel,” she says.

Phillips reveals that the NHPL looks forward to seeing many people from the community and the surrounding areas coming out and purchasing a copy of the book or bring their own copy for signing. Photos with Douglas will also be available and are encouraged.

“As the event is just before the holidays, what better gift to get than a book written and signed by a local author. All in all, I think it’s great that the NHPL can support young authors in our community. We look forward to seeing more of them, like Samantha L. Douglas, and supporting them in any way we can,” she says. “Joey’s Sleepover is also available to borrow from the library for anyone who is interested in reading this wonderful story.”