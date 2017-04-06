Wild meat event returns in a new way

April 6, 2017

By Jake Storey

The Fish and Game Club will be hosting its first wild meat social. In place of their annual wild game dinner, the social will be held.

The change in name is due to a shift in the nature of the evening. “This is more of a social event than anything else. We want some of our new members to get to know some of our other members and guests,” said Paul Goggan, president of the club.

The event was cancelled last year as it was a poor year for hunting in the area and the club didn’t feel it was proper to ask for donations. In addition, their chef had to leave the area and there wasn’t an available replacement on short notice. This year, Aaron Walker will be in charge of cooking duties.

This year there will be new prices and a new format. Previously it was $30 per person, but the entry fee has been cut down to $15 this time. It’s happening April 8.

“The board decided to do something a little different this year by having different servings of food throughout the night, instead of the normal sit down and eat dinner,” said Goggan. “We wanted a very informal evening where our guests have time to meet other people and simply have fun. Every half hour throughout the night, different types of wild meat food will be served to our guests. We will also be having live music throughout the evening.”

The food offered at the event will include a special salad, venison chili, wild meat pizza, moose-kabobs, bear nachos, venison sliders and fish. There will also be a bar at the event.

The night will feature a raffle, a 50/50 draw and a silent auction featuring prizes that have been donated by local businesses and individuals. The prizes have been kept a secret up until this point. Though club member Don Jenkins says they will be raffling off a shotgun.

Jenkins, who was on the committee for the event two years ago, said that last time he was involved they raised more than $6,000.

Tickets are available by calling Bernie Davis at 613-332-0963, Don Jenkins at 613-332-1041 or Bruce Hopkins at 613-332-4904.

“We are hoping the night’s atmosphere remains very light and everyone simply enjoys themselves,” said Goggan.