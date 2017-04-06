General News

Wild meat event returns in a new way

April 6, 2017

By Jake Storey

The Fish and Game Club will be hosting its first wild meat social. In place of their annual wild game dinner, the social will be held.

The change in name is due to a shift in the nature of the evening. “This is more of a social event than anything else. We want some of our new members to get to know some of our other members and guests,” said Paul Goggan, president of the club.

The event was cancelled last year as it was a poor year for hunting in the area and the club didn’t feel it was proper to ask for donations. In addition, their chef had to leave the area and there wasn’t an available replacement on short notice. This year, Aaron Walker will be in charge of cooking duties.

This year there will be new prices and a new format. Previously it was $30 per person, but the entry fee has been cut down to $15 this time. It’s happening April 8. 

“The board decided to do something a little different this year by having different servings of food throughout the night, instead of the normal sit down and eat dinner,” said Goggan. “We wanted a very informal evening where our guests have time to meet other people and simply have fun. Every half hour throughout the night, different types of wild meat food will be served to our guests. We will also be having live music throughout the evening.”

The food offered at the event will include a special salad, venison chili, wild meat pizza, moose-kabobs, bear nachos, venison sliders and fish. There will also be a bar at the event.

The night will feature a raffle, a 50/50 draw and a silent auction featuring prizes that have been donated by local businesses and individuals. The prizes have been kept a secret up until this point. Though club member Don Jenkins says they will be raffling off a shotgun.

Jenkins, who was on the committee for the event two years ago, said that last time he was involved they raised more than $6,000.

Tickets are available by calling Bernie Davis at 613-332-0963, Don Jenkins at 613-332-1041 or Bruce Hopkins at 613-332-4904.

“We are hoping the night’s atmosphere remains very light and everyone simply enjoys themselves,” said Goggan.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council debates what constitutes a farm animal

Wollaston council grappled with the question of the implications of amending their zoning bylaw, which prohibits livestock or hobby farm use on lots currently zoned as rural residential, and comprising less than 15 acres. The question was raised at a previous meeting by Councillor Dave Naulls who questioned where the line is drawn between what is livestock, and what would be considered as a pet. For example, he noted, pot belly pigs, a pony, or even a few chickens could be considered as pets with an amendment to the current bylaw. In other council news; New community development co-ordinator; Voting methods to be updated; Recorded meetings.

Library CEO is looking for a new home for BPL

Bancroft council finally got to hear some good news last week. It came from the town’s library. Library CEO and head librarian Chris Stephenson — the fourth within less than two years — reported growth in both acquisitions and circulation. In particular, he noted an influx of DVDs from the closing of Mr. Video. The library now has 1,300; in the near future, he expects to have 3,000 titles available. In other council news: Rally contract renewed; New homes and habitats

Sun shines on area employees

The sun is shining on public sector employees in Bancroft and surrounding area. The so-called Sunshine List, which discloses public sector salaries of more than $100,000 a year, was released at the end of March. Hundreds of employees from local school boards, municipalities and health services made the list.

Quarry application well underway

Freymond Lumber Ltd. hosted a public information session March 20 for its proposed quarry in Faraday township. Those who attended could inquire on analyses by consultants on visual, hydrogeological, natural environment, archaeological, traffic, blasting and noise impacts to the area and its residents. With the information session complete, the public and agencies can submit letters of support or objection to MNRF until April 3.

Hastings Highlands approves new voting practices

Hastings Highlands council has decided council will be elected at-large in 2018. Also see: Capital budget approved; Council increases grant transparency; and Council creates committees.

Bancroft council hears from local residents

There was an audience for the meeting of Bancroft council again. In fact, there were two audiences: one in the morning for a presentation against the possible sale or opening up of the Dungannon landfill, and one in the afternoon for the proposed re-zoning of Maple Street.

Wollaston firms up no-spray resolution

Wollaston Township council has tidied up a matter from their Jan. 28 meeting where a resolution passed resulted in a letter being written to Hydro One requesting that they not spray Garlon RTU or similar herbicides within the township’s boundary for maintenance of their hydro-line corridors. This action was taken in response to a large delegation by a community advocacy group Citizens for a Better Wollaston (CFBW) which opposes the herbicide spraying.

Peewee Jets sweep all-Ontarios in three games

The Vito’s Pizzeria peewee Jets swept the all-Ontario championship in the third game of a series against the South Huron Sabres on March 18 winning 6-1. Pictured are Jets Ben Landry, Owen Fergusson, Trevor McDowell, Tanner Potts, James Armstrong, Jonathan Young, Brady Hunt, Keegan Anderson, Colson Jenkins, Connor Sobry, Ryker Huygens, Eric Hall, Tyson Carr, Cody Switzer and Phillip Cannon and coaches Shawn Fergusson, Shane Anderson, Tim Jenkins and Bryce Wilson. / SUBMITTED

Reeve guilty of drinking and driving

Following a two-hour trial held at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on March 14, Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his blood. He had been arrested on Feb. 9, 2016 during a police vehicle check in Wollaston Township.

Council finishes operating budget

Municipal staff has drafted a more than $8.7 million operating budget for Hastings Highlands. It includes a small tax increase. Council held public consultations for the operating budget March 8. The operating budget stands apart from the municipality’s capital budget, which will be released later this month.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support