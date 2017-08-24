Commentary

Canadian Blood Services called, you should donate

August 24, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

I was sitting on the couch, drinking a cup of sleepy-time tea when my cellphone started ringing. Seeing the 1-888-number, I balked, but then, staring into the bottom of my mug, I thought, “What’s one more call before bed?” I’m glad I did.

“Hi Sarah, it’s Phil calling with Canadian Blood Services,” came a smooth, almost southern but more Canadian accent. “Sarah, we’re calling because with the upcoming long weekend we do have an increased need for donors. We’re going to be at the Bancroft Pentecostal Tabernacle on Monday, Sept. 4. We were wondering if you could help out with a donation that day?”

Now, first I had to get over the fact that Canadian Blood Services was calling me, specifically. A number of questions crossed my mind: are they calling because they call everyone who donates blood? How desperate is the need for blood that the services can expend the resources to do house calls? Do they prefer that people make an appointment?

“If you can make the appointment, Sarah, it matters because that’s how the doctors figure out what type of blood we’re getting and how much of it. Then they can plan surgeries or cancer treatments or whatever the case may be,” Phil told me when I plied him with my first set of questions. “I’ve had a lot of people say to me well the appointment doesn’t seem to get me in any quicker. That’s not the primary focus of appointments — it’s so we can give the doctors a heads up.”

That only gave me more questions. In the past, I wrote an editorial about my first time giving blood. It was packed when I went; I was almost turned away because the clinic had had so many walk-ins. I assumed that that meant nurses just brought as many supplies as they could and they always walked away with a truck full of donations.

Phil told me this wasn’t the case. It doesn’t matter if you have a rare blood type or a more common blood type such as A positive. With so few people donating, all donations are considered in critical need.

“Any blood type is a valuable item to us, we need it all. You think Canada isn’t a real populous country, if you do the math and you get four per cent and it’s actually a little less than that. People say, ‘Jeez, you call a lot.’ Well yeah, because you’re it. If you’re helping us there aren’t a lot of them out there and we do tend to call a lot,” said Phil.

“So you’re not calling because of my rare blood type,” I joked.

“I had one gentleman, he had the O negative blood, the big deal blood, that’s the blood that’s universal,” he replied.

“When I called him I said, ‘We have a great need for your blood type right now.’ He said, ‘Oh, come on, Phil, you guys always say that.’ I said, ‘Well, less than four per cent donate. You’re an O negative, that’s seven per cent of the population. If you do that math we need you all the time.’”

“But why on a long weekend Monday?” I asked. “Everyone’s off at the cottage. Everyone’s hungover or sleeping in or both.”

“Because everybody’s off,” Phil replied. “They like to try it at optimum times… I don’t think they want you to come in with a belly full of beer, so to speak, but I mean if you were up the night before enjoying yourself I don’t think that has any bearing on anything.”

To clarify, according to the Canadian Blood Services website, you have to be sober for 12 hours before donating. That means you can have fun the night before, just make sure you get a good night’s rest before showing up to donate.

As of Aug. 9 there were still 52 appointments available. One in two Canadians is eligible to give blood; however, last year only one in 60 eligible people actually donated.

Canadian Blood Services needs our help to collect 400 units of blood from donors in Bancroft this year. To make an appointment, download the GiveBlood app, or visit blood.ca.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Low-income renters suffering housing crisis

There is a lack of affordable housing in the area. The Hastings Housing Resource Centre and Housing First Working Group of the Poverty Roundtable Hastings Prince Edward are reaching out to landlords and property owners to fix that.

Chamber responds to jobs act

The province’s 2017 workplace legislation could cost the average household up to $1,300 per year, according to a new study.

Council offered suggestions to change procedures

Wollaston Township council heard a brief delegation by a local citizen at their Aug. 8 regular meeting offering suggestions for changes to their procedural bylaw governing the conduct of their meetings. Roxanne Lambert asked council to consider several changes which would improve transparency, accountability, and increase public input. She suggested not limiting delegations to three per meeting and reducing their speaking time to five minutes plus council’s questions.

Public transit TROUT moves under BCT

Bancroft Community Transit is taking over TROUT operations as the Community Care North Hastings charity dissolves.

Utility arrears on the rise in Bancroft

Town treasurer Arthur Smith’s provided council with a financial update on Bancroft’s water and wastewater services at their meeting in Dungannon on Tuesday, Aug. 8. His report highlighted that the arrears generated from residents who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills have increased to $24,967 in 2017. To provide a comparison, CAO Hazel Lambe stated that in 2015 the arrears as of July 31 amounted to $20,471; in 2016 $19,050.

OCWA back at bidding table

Despite the recommendations of the consultants at DM Wills Associates, council has decided to allow the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) to re-enter the bidding process for the contract to become the operator of the Bancroft’s water and wastewater systems

Concerns over fireworks mount

Many lake associations around Hastings Highlands are tired of fireworks, says Hastings Highlands Mayor Vivian Bloom. That could mean firework restrictions for the municipality in the future.

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.

Councils’ recording ban questioned

Councils that ban recording devices from their meetings are hindering the public’s right to information, a freedom of expression advocate says. Bancroft, Wollaston and Highlands East councils follow procedures that give them the power to deny a third party from electronically keeping record of public meetings. Third parties are not allowed to record meetings at all unless permission is sought and then granted in a resolution of council.

Wollaston museum receives special donation

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support