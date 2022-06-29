Headline News

Bancroft OPP investigating sudden death of a child

June 29, 2022

By Kristena Schutt-Moore
 
The Bancroft detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the sudden death 23-month-old Everett Smith. 
On June 23, at roughly 3:45 the Bancroft OPP were called to the parking lot of North Hastings High School on a call of a child found in a vehicle with no vital signs. Smith was transported to the hospital by ambulance with o vital signs, and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. 
The investigation is ongoing with officers from by the OPP Bancroft Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
A post mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information about this incident should call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous – Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
The Grade 8 graduation that was scheduled for that day was postponed until Monday, June 27 to allow time for the investigation and to give the family and the community some time to grieve. 
There is a display of flowers and solar lights being made at the NHHS electronic sign in memory of Everett Smith, as the community comes together to show support for the family. 



         

