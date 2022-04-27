Drumming circle returns to Faraday 

April 27, 2022
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The sound of music with drumming, flute and rattle instruments filled the Faraday Community Centre on Thursday, April 14 for the first time in two years.
The Faraday Drumming Circle has not been able to meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For its return they had a full house of participants, including a number of people who had not drummed before. They were able to participate with the borrowed drums and shakers that were brought by others.
One of the returning participants was 96-year-old Pearl, who was in attendance for the very first gathering for the Faraday Drumming circle. She sat at the big drum in the center of the circle.
The Faraday Drumming Circle will be meeting on the second Thursday of each month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre and everyone is invited.