A trip down memory lane for Valentine’s Day

February 22, 2023
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The recreation department of the Hastings Centennial Manor put together a special event for the residents on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day. They organized a program they called “A Trip Down Memory Lane” in the second floor activity room of the manor. It was decorated from floor to ceiling with Valentine’s Day decorations as well as pictures and wedding memorabilia from the residents. The residents were served tea and coffee with special Valentine’s Day desserts and enjoyed music from the Gerry Phillips Band.