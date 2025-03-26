General News

APFTA NHHS student art show coming April 2

March 25, 2025

By Michael Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Place for the Arts will be hosting the fourth annual North Hastings High School student art show at the Annex gallery at 23 Bridge Street West from April 2 to 27, according to Gayle Crosmaz, marketing and communications with APFTA. The gallery is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artworks, created by students at NHHS are supervised by their visual arts teacher and APFTA artist Andrew Edgar, who also hosts the event. Crosmaz and Edgar comment on this upcoming art show displaying the artistic talents of Bancroft’s high school students.
Crosmaz reached out to Bancroft This Week informing them of the upcoming NHHS student art show at APFTA, now in its fourth year, from April 2 to 27.
“For me, as a former art teacher and I did have a kids’ class and taught my own children, it builds their self-esteem and their confidence. To bring it out into the public and have strangers look at your work, it’s scary stuff. You put yourself out there because you put your heart and soul into it and now you have to show it to the world. There’s a lot of adults that aren’t brave enough to do that. Art, like sports, keeps them occupied and gives them a goal, something to do outside of school, outside their friends and it’s meditative. So, you can get into that zone and leave behind all your troubles and your challenges for the moment. And it’s important to build their self esteem and prevent bullying. When you carry yourself with confidence, people aren’t going to bully you. It’s important having it in the public eye like that as it helps with their self esteem and people purchase their work too, which is a real coup. The first 10 years of selling my work I was surprised and delighted every single time,” she says.
Edgar says they are so fortunate to have APFTA supporting and providing a space for the students at NHHS to show their art.
“This fourth annual student art show is a representation of artworks from students in grades 9 through 12. The artworks presented are from a range of artistic abilities and talents. These artworks were produced by students who created while in class but also pursue creative endeavors independently, out of a love for the arts and creativity,” he says.
Edgar says that processes set up in art class at the high school are designed to promote critical thinking, creativity and skill development in a variety of media. He says that students focus on studio work and critical analysis of a wide range of art works by the masters.
“While applying the elements and principles of art, students are encouraged to produce artworks that communicate ideas, emotions or comment on issues. On behalf of the student artists at North Hasting High School I would like to thank the A Place for the Arts for their ongoing commitment to showing student artworks. I hope you enjoy the products of our students.”



         

