Headline News

Bancroft Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day raises over $2,500 for Sick Kids’ Hospital

August 15, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bancroft Dairy Queen participated in Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 10, with support from the Bancroft Fire Department, who sold burgers, hot dogs, fries and onion rings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Net proceeds from Blizzard treat sales for the day will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, and go to support the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Overall, the Bancroft Dairy Queen raised $2,556.16.

Every year, participating Dairy Queen locations across North America donate millions of dollars from the net sales of Blizzard Treats, which are donated to Children’s Miracle Network, to support 170 local children’s hospitals.

Wendy Dempsey, associate director, cause marketing and corporate partnership at Sick Kids’ Foundation, told Bancroft This Week on Aug. 10 that as one of Sick Kids Foundation’s longest-standing corporate partners, they are so grateful to count on the support of Dairy Queen employees and customers across the province as they once again fundraise for Sick Kids through Miracle Treat Day.

“Funds raised from Miracle Treat Day in southern Ontario will support Sick Kids’ highest priority needs, like specialized staff, equipment purchases and research initiatives. This ensures the hospital has the flexibility to respond to needs as they arise, so it can continue providing the best paediatric healthcare,” she says.

On Aug. 10, Bancroft Dairy Queen was abuzz with activity as people came by to get Blizzard Treats and barbecued fare. Laverne Stapley, who owns the Bancroft Dairy Queen with his wife Jan, said everything went really well despite the weather.

“We raised $2,556.16. Despite the weather, it was well attended and everyone seemed to have a good time,” he says. “We’re quite happy with the results.”



         

Facebooktwittermail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bancroft Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day raises over $2,500 for Sick Kids’ Hospital

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bancroft Dairy Queen participated in Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 10, with support from the Bancroft Fire Department, ...

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: the war that never ends

By Bill Kilpatrick “Everybody goes through their dark hours,” says Canadian veteran Wayne Dehaan, “I was on the dark ledge a couple of times in ...

Algonquin Peoples 29th annual All Nations Gathering coming up Aug. 12 and 13

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Algonquin Peoples’ 29th annual All Nations Gathering will be happening at Whitefish Lake, Centennial Ridges Road (at ...

Back the Cat receives second donation from Bancroft Masonic Lodge

By Nate Smelle The “Back the Cat” fundraising campaign received another boost from the Bancroft Masonic Lodge No. 482 last week, with the Brethren contributing ...

Gemboree presentations inform and delight attendees

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Rockhound Gemboree had a very successful 2023, with record numbers of people coming from near and far ...

Hastings Highlands Fire Service Review identifies serious safety concerns

By Bill Kilpatrick When the Emergency Management Group that conducted the Fire Service Review for the municipality of Hastings Highlands completed their report, they stated ...

Search continues for missing man in Carlow Mayo

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing their search for a 75-year-old man named Denis, who went missing around ...

Limerick Township ice cream social, barbecue and pig roast supports fire department

By Mike Riley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Limerick Fire Service’s ice cream social and FireSmart initiative and the Limerick Friends’ Club’s barbecue and pig roast ...

Hastings Highlands Fire Service Review recommends multimillion dollar investment to ensure effective fire service delivery

By Bill Kilpatrick At the July 19 meeting of Hastings Highlands council, Lyle Quan, a consultant with the Emergency Management Group presented a high-level overview ...

Canadian Peace Museum looks to make Bancroft home in 2025

By Nate Smelle Anyone who resides in or visits the Bancroft area can appreciate the peaceful quality of life produced by the local environment and ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support