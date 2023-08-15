Bancroft Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day raises over $2,500 for Sick Kids’ Hospital

August 15, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bancroft Dairy Queen participated in Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 10, with support from the Bancroft Fire Department, who sold burgers, hot dogs, fries and onion rings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Net proceeds from Blizzard treat sales for the day will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, and go to support the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Overall, the Bancroft Dairy Queen raised $2,556.16.

Every year, participating Dairy Queen locations across North America donate millions of dollars from the net sales of Blizzard Treats, which are donated to Children’s Miracle Network, to support 170 local children’s hospitals.

Wendy Dempsey, associate director, cause marketing and corporate partnership at Sick Kids’ Foundation, told Bancroft This Week on Aug. 10 that as one of Sick Kids Foundation’s longest-standing corporate partners, they are so grateful to count on the support of Dairy Queen employees and customers across the province as they once again fundraise for Sick Kids through Miracle Treat Day.

“Funds raised from Miracle Treat Day in southern Ontario will support Sick Kids’ highest priority needs, like specialized staff, equipment purchases and research initiatives. This ensures the hospital has the flexibility to respond to needs as they arise, so it can continue providing the best paediatric healthcare,” she says.

On Aug. 10, Bancroft Dairy Queen was abuzz with activity as people came by to get Blizzard Treats and barbecued fare. Laverne Stapley, who owns the Bancroft Dairy Queen with his wife Jan, said everything went really well despite the weather.

“We raised $2,556.16. Despite the weather, it was well attended and everyone seemed to have a good time,” he says. “We’re quite happy with the results.”