Bancroft Lions' Club makes $5,000 donation for hospital CT Scanner

February 7, 2023

By Mike Riley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

At their meeting on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre, the Bancroft Lions’ Club made a donation to the Quinte Health Care North Hastings Hospital in the amount of $5,000 to go toward the hospital’s fundraising efforts to procuring a Computerized Tomography scanner. Bancroft Lions’ Club president Nipper Dougall and North Hastings Fund Development Committee chair Kim Bishop comment on this donation.

At the Bancroft Lions’ Club meeting on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Faraday Community Centre, Dougall and the other Lions’ Club members presented this cheque for $5,000 to Bishop and Tammy Davis, R.N. and site lead for the fundraising campaign.

Dougall says that the Bancroft Lions’ Club was chartered in 1945 with 49 members, raising funds for a plethora of worthy causes over the years since it started, including the Santa Claus Parade and the North Hastings Arena, among many others.

“We help individuals out. We helped out the Stewards of Eagles Nest at our last meeting, we gave them some money. I think they’re going to give at some point to the [Bancroft] Scouts, give them some money. You have to get rid of it, you can’t hold on to it. So that’s why, especially with the CT scanner, it’s nice to get [the money] out there,” he says.

The North Hastings Hospital’s fundraising initiative to acquire a CT scanner for the hospital is called Back the Cat, and its goal is to raise $2.5 million for this purpose. Having a CT scanner at the local hospital will enable these diagnostic scans to be done here in Bancroft instead of sending patients up to two hours away to get these scans.

A CT scanner is a medical imaging technique to obtain detailed internal images of the body. Doctors may recommend this type of scan to diagnose muscle and bone disorders like bone tumours and fractures, to pinpoint the location of a tumour, infection or blood clot, to guide surgeries, biopsies and radiation therapies, to detect and monitor diseases and conditions like heart disease and cancer, lung nodules and liver masses, to monitor how effective certain treatments like cancer treatments are and to detect internal injuries and bleeding.

In Bishop and Davis’ presentations to various townships in North Hastings to raise funds for the CT scanner, they have emphasized to the councils that when municipalities and individuals Back the Cat, they help close a healthcare gap that exists in their community. In addition to saving lives, it also serves to attract and retain physicians in our community. Some 15,000 people in Bancroft and the surrounding areas use the services of the North Hastings Hospital.

Bancroft Lions Club membership chair and Faraday Township Mayor Dennis Purcell says that the Lions raised the money for this donation from various workshops including local games with the Bancroft Rockhounds and the club’s semi-annual road tolls. In a surprise twist after the cheque was presented, one of the Lions, ****, personally donated another $130 he’d won in a 50/50 Bancroft Rockhounds draw to Bishop and Davis.

Bishop says they’re doing really well with the fundraising overall, and that they’re talking about going public with the figure in about six weeks. They just need a couple of responses from donors.

“Every penny counts. It’s fabulous. We’re very happy to go out and make presentations and very happy to have photo ops with cheques in them,” she says. “The Lions’ [Club] is very generous, so we’re very grateful.”



         

